Airbnb unveils new category of rentals rated by inspectors
Updated 7 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO — Airbnb is dispatching inspectors to rate some of the properties listed on its home-rental service in an effort to reassure travelers they're booking nice places to stay.
LIVE: Big News from Airbnb https://t.co/p5WgVmW4Kk— Airbnb (@Airbnb) February 22, 2018
The Plus program, unveiled Thursday, is aimed at winning over travelers who aren't sure they can trust the computer-driven system that Airbnb uses to assess the quality of rentals. Airbnb believes travelers will be willing to pay more for inspector-certified properties, allowing homeowners and apartment dwellers to recoup a $149 fee to participate in Plus.
Introducing Airbnb Plus, a new selection of the most beautiful homes verified for comfort and quality. Airbnb Plus hosts focus on every detail to create the perfect stay–whether you're staying in a private room or have the entire place to yourself. https://t.co/OSOCIVtbhX pic.twitter.com/1IEgneFVUe— Airbnb (@Airbnb) February 22, 2018
The program will initially cover only about 2,000 properties in 13 cities — a small fraction of the roughly 4.5 million properties listed on Airbnb in 81,000 cities worldwide. By the end of the year, Airbnb foresees verifying the quality of 75,000 homes in 50 cities.