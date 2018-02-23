Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

South Korea to fight WTO ruling against Fukushima seafood ban

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 1:00 a.m.
This Aug. 20, 2013, aerial file photo shows the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant at Okuma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan. On Aug. 28, Japan's nuclear regulator upgraded the rating of a leak of radiation-contaminated water at its tsunami-wrecked nuclear plant to a 'serious incident' on an international scale. The nuclear disaster was brought on by a tsunami following an earthquake on March 11, 2011, and many countries have since worried about importing potentially contaminated Japanese seafood.
Kyodo News
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it will appeal the World Trade Organization's decision against Seoul's import bans on Japanese fishery products imposed in the wake of Fukushima nuclear meltdowns.

South Korea's government said Friday that the appeal is aimed at protecting public health and safety. It said it will maintain its existing import bans and regulations on Japanese seafood.

The WTO accepted Japan's complaint saying that South Korea's trade move was inconsistent with the trade body's rules, discriminatory and served as a trade barrier.

In 2013, South Korea banned import of all fishery products from eight Japanese provinces near Fukushima after the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in March 2011. It also required radioactive certificates on food products from Japan. Japan filed a complaint against the move in 2015.

