Business Headlines

Day, Baierl dealerships to merge as Day is bought by Oregon-based company

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
Baierl Chevrolet
Google
Baierl Chevrolet
Day Chevrolet in Holiday Park
Google
Day Chevrolet in Holiday Park

Updated 19 hours ago

The Baierl and Day Automotive dealerships around the Pittsburgh area will merge, as Baierl's national parent company continues its expansion into the northeast.

Statements from Baierl and Oregon-based Lithia Motors Inc. announced Tuesday that they had completed the purchase Monday of eight Day facilities around the region, with the exception of the Day Toyota store in Pleasant Hills, which was sold to the Ohio-based Ganley Automotive Group. The remaining stores in Pittsburgh, Moon, Monroeville and Uniontown will be merged with the Baierl brand of dealerships, which Lithia had acquired in May, 2017.

"This acquisition rounds out our presence in Pittsburgh, adding stores in the desirable southeastern metro area to complement our locations in affluent Cranberry Township," said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia's president and CEO, in the company's statement. Between the two chains, Lithia anticipated a combined $1 billion in annual revenue.

The stores will retain their local employees, and Day Automotive Group President Debbie Campbell will work with the company as a "consultant," according to a news release announcing the merger.

Representatives from Baierl and Day did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lee Baierl Sr., vice president at Lithia, said in the announcement that the combination of the two companies would offer a "complementary footprint" to Baierl and would offer Day's dealerships better access to online sales, along with the parent company's capital to modernize their facilities or expand the now-16-store-strong chain into new parts of the market.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

