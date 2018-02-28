Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

White House planning major trade announcement on steel, aluminum imports

The Washington Post | Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 11:48 p.m.
A worker walks by a pile of steel pipe products at the Youfa steel pipe plant in Tangshan, in China's Hebei Province.
REUTERS
A worker walks by a pile of steel pipe products at the Youfa steel pipe plant in Tangshan, in China's Hebei Province.

WASHINGTON — The White House is planning to make a major announcement Thursday about whether it will impose new limits on steel and aluminum imports, three people familiar with the event said, following months of speculation about whether President Trump would follow through on trade threats and impose tariffs that could roil global markets.

The details of the announcement were closely held and the situation remained very fluid, the people warned. A decision could still be postponed.

The announcement is connected to a review of steel and aluminum imports that the Commerce Department conducted at Trump's behest. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has found that large amounts of steel and aluminum imports pose a threat to U.S. national security, a declaration that gives the White House powers to limit imports through tariffs or other means.

Several GOP congressional aides late Wednesday did not know the detail of the White House's announcement but were bracing themselves for stiff trade restrictions that they have spent months trying to prevent.

Word of the announcement came as the Trump administration on Wednesday warned that it would vigorously defend U.S. national interests against “hostile” powers such as China and Russia, vowing to use “all available tools” to combat unfair practices — a sign that the president may be preparing to erect new trade barriers.

“Countries that refuse to give us reciprocal treatment or who engage in other unfair trading practices will find that we know how to defend our interests,” said the annual report to Congress on the president's trade agenda.

The report, the first by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, comes as the president also is considering retaliating against China for forcing foreign companies to surrender their intellectual property and is seeking to renegotiate a pair of major trade deals.

“The tone is very different,” said economist Christine McDaniel of George Mason University's Mercatus Center. “I don't think we've ever seen this aggressive and protectionist a tone before in a trade agenda.”

Philip Levy, senior White House trade economist for President George W. Bush, said the Trump administration “comes off as belligerent” in the document.

The 359-page report was made public as U.S. officials were in Mexico City for the latest round of talks aimed at renegotiating the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement. Trump has repeatedly threatened to quit NAFTA unless Mexico and Canada agree to concessions that return lost manufacturing jobs to the United States.

The administration took credit for launching “a new era in American trade policy” by reversing decades of multilateral trade policies that it said had damaged U.S. workers and intensifying enforcement efforts. Over the past 13 months, the Commerce Department has initiated 102 anti-dumping and countervailing-duty investigations, nearly double the prior-year figure.

“We have to get more jobs back to America. We have to reduce the deficit, and that will ultimately put pressure on wages and raise wages,” Lighthizer said earlier this week on the Laura Ingraham show, calling it “nonsense” that the administration was preparing to start a trade war with China.

The nearly $20 trillion economy gives the United States leverage to extract better trade terms from other nations and “fairer treatment for American workers,” the report said, echoing a point that Lighthizer has stressed.

The administration assailed China for “undermining true market competition” with state subsidies that encouraged excess production that depressed the price of key goods, including steel.

But McDaniel criticized the administration's reliance upon tariffs as damaging to U.S. economic growth and ineffective in compelling countries such as China to change its trading practices.

“Other countries are frustrated as well. The only way to rein in China is by working with like-minded countries,” she said.

The president's desire for wholesale change in U.S. trade policy has met with increasing resistance from congressional Republicans as well as the business community, normally a reliable GOP ally. The report “doesn't resolve any of the conflicts they have,” Levy said.

Despite the president's claims of progress, he has little to show for some of his central promises after more than a year in the White House. Though he promised to narrow the yawning U.S. trade deficit, it reached $566 billion last year, a 12.1 percent increase over 2016 and the highest mark in nine years.

The U.S. deficit with China last year hit a record $375 billion, the Commerce Department said last month.

The report was critical of the World Trade Organization, which it said is not functioning properly and thus is “undermining our country's ability to act in its national interest.”

Lighthizer has been a vocal advocate of change at the WTO, and the report detailed several desired changes, including overhauling its mechanism for resolving disputes between member countries.

“It doesn't spell out exactly how the United States will pursue these goals, but it is quite a clear and ambitious agenda for reform of the WTO,” said Edward Alden, a trade expert at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The administration reiterated the president's intention to pursue new trade deals in talks with individual nations rather than large groups. But no countries have yet agreed to enter negotiations, making the claim “empty,” Levy said.

The report also underscored the mixed messages emanating from the administration on trade, particularly on a Pacific trade deal that Trump withdrew the United States from on his first working day in the White House.

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he had engaged in “high-level” discussions with foreign counterparts aimed at enabling the United State to rejoin the treaty with Japan and 10 other nations. Trump in January said for the first time that he might seek to reenter the trade pact that he earlier had disparaged.

The U.S. trade representative's report, however, quoted Trump's campaign statements that there “is no way to ‘fix' the TPP” and that “we do not need to enter into another massive international agreement that ties us up and binds us down.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me