Business Headlines

Governor praises Delta CEO over NRA rule, urges move to Connecticut

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
In this July 12, 2016, photo, workers unload baggage from a Delta Air Lines flight at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum, Md.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is praising the CEO of Delta Air Lines for no longer offering discounted rates to National Rifle Association members and has invited the company to move to his state.

The Democrat has been advocating for stronger gun control laws since a 2012 deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Conn. His pitch Wednesday came after Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor threatened to block a proposed sales tax exemption on jet fuel unless Delta restores the discount.

In a letter, Malloy commends Delta CEO Ed Bastian for his “courage in standing up to” the NRA following the recent Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Malloy describes Connecticut as a state where “we've put partisanship aside, and passed commonsense gun laws.”

