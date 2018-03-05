Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Practice of shipping pigs to Hawaii for slaughter ends

The Associated Press | Monday, March 5, 2018, 10:04 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

HONOLULU — The practice of shipping live pigs to Hawaii for slaughter has ended.

Industry players said a combination of economic forces, including a long decline in locally raised pigs sent to Oahu's only slaughterhouse, led importers to quit the business, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday.

The last pig import was a shipment of 220 hogs that arrived in Honolulu on Sept. 27, state records show.

The practice of shipping pigs to Hawaii arose decades ago to supplement the fresh “hot pork” supply.

Animal rights supporters touted the cessation of imports as a victory in a campaign they had waged for over a decade.

Laurelee Blanchard, founder and president of Maui animal refuge Leilani Farm Sanctuary, heralded the change as an end to a “filthy four-day nightmare journey” where pigs regularly died.

Hawaii Food Products Inc., a major pig importer, got out of the business late last year because of factors that included rising costs for feed, shipping and processing, company CEO Norman Oshiro said.

“It was many small factors here and there,” he said.

Oshiro said a slide in local pig farming put upward pressure on slaughterhouse fees, and that operating hours for processing imported hogs became less convenient.

Jack Beuttell, Kunoa Cattle Co. co-founder, said the practice of shipping live pigs has been declining for years because of imported chilled pork.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me