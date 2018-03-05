Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Creator of the wind-up radio has died

The Associated Press | Monday, March 5, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Trevor Baylis, seen here on Oct. 9, 1997, with his OBE, and a wind-up radio, has died. He was 80. David Bunting, CEO of Trevor Baylis Brands, says Baylis died Monday, Madrch 5, 2018 after a lengthy illness.
PA/AP
Trevor Baylis, seen here on Oct. 9, 1997, with his OBE, and a wind-up radio, has died. He was 80. David Bunting, CEO of Trevor Baylis Brands, says Baylis died Monday, Madrch 5, 2018 after a lengthy illness.

Updated 3 hours ago

LONDON — Trevor Baylis, creator of the clockwork or wind-up radio, has died at 80.

David Bunting, CEO of Trevor Baylis Brands, says Baylis died Monday after a lengthy illness.

Baylis developed his best-known invention after seeing a television program on AIDS in Africa and learning that people weren't getting lifesaving information because they didn't have electricity and couldn't afford batteries to power radios.

Inspired by old-fashioned gramophones, Baylis designed a wind-up radio.

The invention won him international acclaim and an audience with South African icon Nelson Mandela, but didn't pay huge dividends. He later formed a company to help inventors protect and market products, but wasn't motivated by wealth.

"Inventing is not about the money," he was quoted by the BBC as saying. "Who wants to be the richest man in the graveyard?"

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me