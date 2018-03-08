Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Cigna to spend about $52 billion for Express Scripts

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 7:24 a.m.
In this July 25, 2017, file photo, Express Scripts prescription medication bottles are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. Health insurer Cigna will spend about $52 billion to acquire the pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, announced Thursday, March 8, 2018, the latest in a string of proposed buyouts and tie-ups in a rapidly shifting landscape for the health services industry. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
In this July 25, 2017, file photo, Express Scripts prescription medication bottles are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. Health insurer Cigna will spend about $52 billion to acquire the pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, announced Thursday, March 8, 2018, the latest in a string of proposed buyouts and tie-ups in a rapidly shifting landscape for the health services industry. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Updated 21 hours ago

NEW YORK — Health insurer Cigna will spend about $52 billion to acquire the pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, the latest in a string of proposed buyouts and tie-ups in a rapidly shifting landscape for the health services industry.

Including $15 billion in debt, the proposed $67 billion acquisition would follow a deal late last year in which CVS Health Corp. would spend $70 billion for Aetna Inc.

The health sector has been jolted not only by the Affordable Care Act and questions about the form of U.S. health policy going forward, but also the potential arrival of the ultimate disruptor, Amazon.com.

The deal announced Thursday consists of $48.75 in cash and 0.2434 shares of stock of the combined company per Express Scripts share.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me