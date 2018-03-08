Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

McDonald's flips Golden Arches to a 'W' for Women's Day

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 6:24 p.m.
Workers at a McDonald's restaurant serve customers while wearing uniforms with flipped Golden Arches on them Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Lynwood, Calif. McDonald's has temporarily flipped its famous Golden Arches to look like a 'W,' a move it says it made to recognize International Women's Day.
Workers at a McDonald's restaurant serve customers while wearing uniforms with flipped Golden Arches on them Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Lynwood, Calif. McDonald's has temporarily flipped its famous Golden Arches to look like a 'W,' a move it says it made to recognize International Women's Day.

Updated 10 hours ago

NEW YORK — McDonald's has temporarily flipped its famous Golden Arches to look like a “W” — a move it says it made to recognize International Women's Day.

The upside-down logo appeared Thursday on the fast-food giant's website and social media accounts. It also flipped the arches at one restaurant in Lynwood, Calif. McDonald's says that at about 100 of its 14,000 restaurants, packaging and worker uniforms will have the flipped logo.

McDonald's also says six out of 10 of its restaurant managers are women, and it wanted to honor their accomplishments.

The company, based in Oak Brook, Ill., says it's the first time it has flipped its Golden Arches logo since it first appeared at a restaurant six decades ago.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me