Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

America's last keg maker, American Keg Co. of Pottstown, may get tapped out by new tariffs

Sam Wood | Monday, March 12, 2018, 7:09 p.m.
American Keg Company in Pottstown is the last company in the U.S. to fashion beer kegs out of American stainless steel. Tariffs imposed by the president are unlikely to help it stay in business.
Philadelphia Inquirer
American Keg Company in Pottstown is the last company in the U.S. to fashion beer kegs out of American stainless steel. Tariffs imposed by the president are unlikely to help it stay in business.

Updated 11 hours ago

POTTSTOWN — The only company in the United States making beer kegs fashioned from American steel is struggling to survive. The president's newly signed levies on imported steel are unlikely to help.

The American Keg Company of Pottstown, Montgomery County — its prices undercut by kegs imported from China, France and Germany — slashed its workforce by a third earlier this year. Only 20 people now work where 30 were once employed.

"The cost of an imported keg just barely covers the raw materials on one of ours," said American Keg CEO Paul Czachor. "It's very difficult to compete."

So when President Trump suddenly announced 25 percent tariffs on imported steel, many at American Keg thought it would help level the playing field.

Now they're not so sure.

Trump signed an order last week imposing sweeping new levies on steel and aluminum produced outside the nation's borders. He exempted steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico from the new tax.

"Tariffs will inadvertently drive the price of American steel higher," said Czachor. "Within a year, we might have to raise our prices so our kegs cost 30 percent more than an import. That puts the whole business in jeopardy."

This will be a pivotal year for American Keg, which Czachor said is losing between $50,000 and $100,000 every month.

But if the price of imported steel is inflated with a defacto tax, shouldn't that make American-made products more competitive?

No. And the reason is counterintuitive, said Czachor. He believes the cost of American steel will rise while "American businesses will suffer," he said.

"If there were no tariffs, that would keep the domestic steel prices lower," Czachor said. "We understand the administration is trying to solve a problem, but it is not holistically getting addressed."

The newly enacted taxes will not apply to finished steel products produced outside the United States, Czachor said. And that's where he sees the real trouble. Imported kegs, tools and heavy equipment are not subject to the new tariffs.

"Downstream imported products, made outside of the U.S. that use a lot of steel, will still be priced cheaply," he said. "If the Chinese make lockers for a high school, people can import them with no tariff. The imported kegs will still come in using low-cost steel."

American Keg supplies a large portion of the 7,000 craft brewers, wineries and cider makers nationwide. The company counts Cape May Brewing, Sly Fox, and Levante Brewing among its regional customers. A standard American half-keg sells for about $115, he said. An import runs closer to $95.

"Our customers love the fact that our kegs are American made, produced by American workers and built from American steel," Czachor said. "But they're only willing to pay so much of a premium."

Ryan Krill, CEO of Cape May Brewing, said he valued American Keg's customer service and story.

"We try to source local," Krill said. "We're not trying to beat out the absolute last penny. They're easy to work with and very competitive in their pricing, I think."

Bob Pease, president and CEO of the national Brewers Association, said his 6,000 members prefer to Buy American.

"There's a preference within the craft brewing community to support independent American business. That ethos is there for sure," said the Boulder, Co.-based Pease. "That said, you got to meet payroll before you support social responsibility. If someone can get a product for a cheaper price, many people will do that."

If American Keg can build more of a market, Czachor said he would love to hire back the 10 workers laid off earlier this year.

"But we're going to need the administration to impose tariffs on downstream steel products," he said. "We would put our engineers and production employees up against anyone in the world, but you have to have a level field.

"We need tariffs on imported kegs."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me