Business Headlines

Prison for man in credit card scheme targeting Michaels

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Matt Rourke/AP
Updated 10 hours ago

CAMDEN, N.J. — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say a California man involved in a credit card scheme that targeted customers at Michaels' arts-and-crafts stores has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Angel Angulo also must pay $480,300 in restitution under the sentence imposed Wednesday. The 28-year-old Riverside man had pleaded guilty last June to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Angulo was involved in a ring that installed wireless devices on cash registers at about 80 Michaels' arts-and-crafts stores in 19 states, including New Jersey.

The conspirators stole 94,000 credit and debit card account numbers between February and April 2011 and used that information to create counterfeit bank cards that were used to withdraw money using ATMs from hundreds of bank accounts.

