Business Headlines

U.S. stocks have worst week in 2 years

The Washington Post | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, March 23, 2018, in New York City.
U.S. stock markets ended their worst week in more than two years on Friday after China threatened to respond in kind to President Donald Trump's imposition of $60 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Dow is on pace for one of its worst-performing months since 2015 as investors grow anxious that Trump's trade policies and their fallout could upset a robust global economy. U.S. markets fell swiftly earlier this year when he imposed steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Despite the craziness, some money managers cautioned that the U.S. economy remains fundamentally strong, aided by a tax cut, repatriation of corporate profits and a budget bill signed by President Trump on Friday that includes the largest hike in military spending in 15 years.

“This market is oversold,”said John Lynch, chief investment strategist at LPL Financial. “The worst of the fears are being priced into the market these past two days as the Dow is down 1,100 points or so. The combination of fiscal stimulus and corporate profits will overwhelm tariffs.”

The wild week wasn't all about tariffs. Facebook's deepening crisis and the Federal Reserve raising rates Wednesday rattled shaky investors.

