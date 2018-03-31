Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

U.S. stocks end quarter down

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 6:15 p.m.
A traders works on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 29, 2018 in New York. Wall Street stocks finished on a positive note, rallying ahead of a holiday weekend, but were down for the quarter.
AFP/Getty Images
A traders works on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 29, 2018 in New York. Wall Street stocks finished on a positive note, rallying ahead of a holiday weekend, but were down for the quarter.

Updated 1 hour ago

Technology and consumer-focused stocks soared at the end of last as Wall Street ended its most volatile quarter in more than two years with a broad-based rally.

Banks and industrial stocks also lifted the market and recent laggards such as Facebook and Boeing rose. Even so, the solid gains, which came at the end of a holiday-shortened week, couldn't prevent the stock market's first quarterly loss since the third quarter of 2015.

After two years of slow-and-steady growth, the market started 2018 with a roar. Then the market plunged in early February, marking its first 10 percent drop in two years, as investors worried the Federal Reserve would accelerate the pace of interest rate increases. In the weeks since, the market has remained volatile and trading has frequently turned choppy, with concerns over trade disputes a key factor.

At the end of a quarter that featured many dramatic swings — the market had 23 days where it closed up or down 1 percent or more — the Dow Jones industrials were down 2.5 percent while the S&P 500 was down 1.2 percent.

Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, said the market's first-quarter performance has tempered expectations for the rest of the year after the strong start in January.

“Volatility has ramped up, inflationary pressures are more prevalent, interest rates are on the cusp of change, so that presents a higher level of uncertainty and higher investor angst,” Sandven said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me