U.S. stocks end quarter down

Technology and consumer-focused stocks soared at the end of last as Wall Street ended its most volatile quarter in more than two years with a broad-based rally.

Banks and industrial stocks also lifted the market and recent laggards such as Facebook and Boeing rose. Even so, the solid gains, which came at the end of a holiday-shortened week, couldn't prevent the stock market's first quarterly loss since the third quarter of 2015.

After two years of slow-and-steady growth, the market started 2018 with a roar. Then the market plunged in early February, marking its first 10 percent drop in two years, as investors worried the Federal Reserve would accelerate the pace of interest rate increases. In the weeks since, the market has remained volatile and trading has frequently turned choppy, with concerns over trade disputes a key factor.

At the end of a quarter that featured many dramatic swings — the market had 23 days where it closed up or down 1 percent or more — the Dow Jones industrials were down 2.5 percent while the S&P 500 was down 1.2 percent.

Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, said the market's first-quarter performance has tempered expectations for the rest of the year after the strong start in January.

“Volatility has ramped up, inflationary pressures are more prevalent, interest rates are on the cusp of change, so that presents a higher level of uncertainty and higher investor angst,” Sandven said.