Business Headlines

Water park co-owner freed on bond in boy's death

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Jeff Henry, co-owner of the Schlitterbahn water park, is charged in a 10-year-old boy's decapitation death on a 17-story waterslide that was promoted as the world's largest. Henry had been jailed in Texas since last week after he was indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at the water park in Kansas City, Kan.
Wyandotte County Detention Center
Riders go down the water slide called 'Verruckt' at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan., on July 9, 2014.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Riders go down the water slide called 'Verruckt' at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan., on July 9, 2014.

Updated 18 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A water park co-owner charged in the decapitation death of a 10-year-old boy on a 17-story Kansas waterslide has been freed on bond.

Records show Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry was released Wednesday from the Wyandotte County Jail after posting $500,000 bond. He had been booked into the jail hours earlier after being extradited to Kansas from Texas.

Henry was arrested last week after being indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at the water park in Kansas City, Kansas. He is due in court Thursday. His attorney didn't immediately reply to a phone message left Wednesday.

The slide's designer, John Schooley, was arrested Monday and also faces charges including second-degree murder. Another executive is charged with manslaughter.

