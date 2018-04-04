Stocks surge as market escapes early plunge on trade fears

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• U.S. employment data are due Friday; the jobless rate probably fell in March after holding at 4.1 percent for five straight months.

The Dow rebounded from a more than 500-point plunge to close 231 points higher in another rocky trading day, as Wall Street bet that tariff threats and tough talk on trade from China and the Trump administration was likely a negotiating tactic and that the sides would eventually reach a deal to avoid a trade war.

The Dow Jones industrial average, which was down 510 points at its low, finished the day up 230.94 points, or nearly 1 percent, at 24,264.

The early declines followed an announcement by the Chinese government that it plans to impose tariffs of 25 percent on a list of U.S. goods worth $50 billion, including soybeans and aircraft. The United States plans to place tariffs on a similar amount of Chinese goods, including industrial robots and telecom gear, subject to potential tariffs to protest Beijing's alleged theft of U.S. technology.

But investors relaxed as both sides emphasized a willingness to talk. President Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, suggested the U.S. tariffs won't be implemented if China lowers barriers to trade. Others noted the two countries have too much to lose from a trade war.

But the stock market's ability to mount a rebound was due in part to investors' bet that neither country wants a full-out trade war despite the tit-for-tat tariff threats.

"The most likely outcome is smoke, but no fire," said Bill Adams, senior international economist at PNC Financial. "The amount that both countries have invested in bilateral trade cooperation and economic cooperation is so significant that the costs of going back would be very painful, and more than either country would want to bear."

U.S. trade policy has loomed over the markets since early March. Over the last five weeks stocks have plunged numerous times as investors reacted to tariff developments with shock and concern that an increase in protectionism will hurt international trade and company profits. But often, investors have caught their breath and decided that a full-blown trade war is unlikely, resulting in sharp recoveries.

"I think the market is beginning to understand and remember that Trump's bark is much bigger than his bite," says Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA, a Wall Street research firm. "The trade implications between the United States and China are far from complete. Investors are hopeful that the final trade agreement will be much more lenient that what has been discussed in the last 12 hours."

On Wednesday, both of those things appeared to happen in the same day.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 230.94 points, or 1 percent, to 24,264.30, after a swing of more than 700 points. The S&P 500 index climbed 30.24 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,644.69. The Nasdaq composite rose 100.83 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,042.11. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 19.51 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,531.66.

Boeing, which delivered one-fourth of all its planes to China last year, fell as much as 5.7 percent early on and finished with a loss of $3.38, or 1 percent, at $327.44.

Adams, of PNC Financial, said the tariffs would be especially painful for companies in agriculture: machinery makers in the U.S. would pay more for imported components, and they wouldn't sell as much food in China because their products would be more expensive. He said that will stir up political pressure against the trade sanctions.

Farm equipment maker Deere lost $4.47, or 2.9 percent, to $148.57, after an early drop of 6.2 percent. Futures for Soybeans, a big U.S. export to China, fell 2.2 percent on the CBOT.

However Adams said that there was good news for food producers, as the Chinese government proposed duties on imported beef, but not pork or chicken. Hormel jumped $1.65, or 4.8 percent, to $35.87.

Paul Schatz, president of Heritage Capital, a money-management firm in Woodbridge, Conn., said the strong finish to the day for stocks would be viewed positively.

The big worry on Wall Street is that corporate profits and sales will be hurt if trade restrictions are put in place, which would be negative for stock prices. Analysts expect a strong results from corporate America when companies start reporting quarterly results next week. Profit growth of more than 18 percent is expected for companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index, up from a forecast of around 12 percent at the start of the year, according to earnings tracker Thomson Reuters.

European stocks fell. Germany's DAX lost 0.4 percent while the CAC 40 in France dipped 0.2 percent. The FTSE 100 in Britain gained 0.1 percent.

Most Asian indexes closed before China announced its tariff plan, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng was still trading and slumped 2.2 percent.

The biggest worry for investors is that an escalating trade war will derail a global economy that is largely growing in unison. The global economy is expected to grow 3.9 percent this year, which would be its strongest showing in seven years, according to the International Monetary Fund.

"Markets don't like uncertainty, and this back and forth with what the U.S. is doing with tariffs and targeting specifically Chinese products and Chinese trade relationships and policies, they're obviously not good," Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer for equities at Charles Schwab Investment Management, said\ at Bloomberg's New York headquarters.

Elsewhere, homebuilders rose following strong quarterly report from Lennar, which gained $5.73, or 10 percent, to $62.82.

Tech stocks have added to the recent volatility, mostly because of controversies surrounding technology companies like Facebook. On Wednesday, Facebook closed with a small decline, but other big tech names such as Apple and Microsoft closed higher.

After a big early loss, U.S. crude dipped 14 cents to $63.37 a barrel in New York while Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 10 cents to $68.02 a barrel in London.

Wholesale gasoline stayed at $1.98 a gallon. Heating oil lost 2 cents to $1.98 a gallon. Natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Bond prices turned lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.80 percent from 2.77 percent. Gold prices jumped as much as 0.9 percent early on, but finished up just $2.90, or 0.2 percent, at $1,340.20 an ounce. Silver fell 14 cents to $16.25 an ounce and Copper lost 5 cents to $3.01 a pound.

After an early loss, the dollar rose to 106.74 yen from 106.61 yen. The euro rose to $1.2280 from $1.2267.