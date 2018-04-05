Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Scientists harvest 1st vegetables in Antarctic greenhouse

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
This undated photo provided by the German aerospace center shows a radish before being harvested in the EDEN-ISS greenhouse at the Neumeyer-Station III on Antarctica.
Associated Press
This undated photo provided by the German aerospace center shows engineer Paul Zabel with a fresh salad he harvested in the EDEN-ISS greenhouse at the Neumeyer-Station III on Antarctica.
Associated Press
BERLIN — Scientists in Antarctica have harvested their first crop of vegetables grown without earth, daylight or pesticides as part of a project designed to help astronauts cultivate fresh food on other planets.

Researchers at Germany's Neumayer Station III say they've picked 8 pounds of salad greens, 18 cucumbers and 70 radishes grown inside a high-tech greenhouse as temperatures outside dropped below -4 degrees.

The German Aerospace Center DLR, which coordinates the project, said Thursday that by May scientists hope to harvest 4 to 5 kilograms of fruit and vegetables a week.

While NASA has successfully grown greens on the International Space Station, DLR's Daniel Schubert says the Antarctic project aims to produce a wider range of vegetables that might one day be grown on Mars or the Moon.

