Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

In a trade war, it's mostly losers

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 6:25 p.m.
Richard McNulty of Sankey's Feed Mill stacks bags of ground soybeans that are mixed to make livestock feed on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the facility in Volant, Pa. Rural America is struggling under a cloud of uncertainty as the Trump administration escalates a trade dispute with China.
Associated Press
Richard McNulty of Sankey's Feed Mill stacks bags of ground soybeans that are mixed to make livestock feed on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the facility in Volant, Pa. Rural America is struggling under a cloud of uncertainty as the Trump administration escalates a trade dispute with China.

Updated 4 hours ago

BEIJING — China's threat to raise tariffs on U.S. exports could be a disaster for American soybean farmers but a boon to their Brazilian and Argentine competitors, European aerospace companies and Japanese whiskey distillers.

Regulators picked products China can get elsewhere when they made a $50 billion list including soybeans and small aircraft for possible retaliation in a trade spat with Washington.

That should help minimize China's losses if President Trump goes ahead with a planned tariff hike and Beijing responds, said economist Lu Feng at Peking University's School of National Development.

“Compared with the U.S. list, which focuses on high-tech, China's list is more diversified,” said Lu. “The impact to China's overall economy is under control.”

The two sides have not set a date for raising duties. Trump has approved higher duties on Chinese telecoms, aerospace and other technology goods but left time to negotiate by announcing a comment period through May 11. Beijing says its timing depends on what Trump does.

Already, the threat of disruption has jolted the business world. Share prices of American exporters of aircraft, farm equipment and grain sagged Wednesday after Beijing announced its list of 106 products.

Others picked for a possible 25 percent rise in Chinese import duty include beef, electric vehicles, industrial chemicals, orange juice and tobacco.

Losers, including Chinese consumers who might face higher food prices, will likely outnumber winners.

“It definitely will affect my choices,” said Wang Xiaoyu, a 20-year-old student in Beijing. “For daily necessities, mobile phones or electronics, I am more likely to choose domestic brands or choose products with the same price as U.S. products before the price hike.”

While importers that buy big volumes of American soybeans and other goods might struggle to fill the whole gap, those shortfalls could create business opportunities for rival suppliers.

“The obvious ‘winners' would be the other major suppliers of these products,” said Adam Slater of Oxford Economics in an email.

The biggest impact of higher Chinese duties would fall on American soybean farmers. China accounted for almost 60 percent of their exports and $12.4 billion in revenue for the year that ended on Aug. 31.

Farmers in Brazil, Argentina or Australia might step up to supply Chinese buyers who use soybeans as animal feed and to produce cooking oil.

A 25 percent price hike for American pork, whiskey and tobacco could make sources in Europe, Russia, Japan and elsewhere more attractive.

At the same time, American meat producers might save money if weaker Chinese demand depresses the price of soybeans they use to feed cows and pigs.

Higher prices for American small aircraft and aviation technology also could give French and German competitors a chance to gain market share.

U.S. aviation-related exports to China totaled $13.2 billion in 2016. That accounted for 58 percent of Chinese imports, giving potential rivals plenty of room to grow.

“We will continue in our own efforts to proactively engage both governments,” said Boeing Co. in a statement. “A strong and vibrant aerospace industry is important to the economic prosperity and national security of both countries.

Other potential winners include developing countries that might replace China as a supplier to American markets, according to William Jackson of Capital Economics.

Mexico produces many of the goods targeted for U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, such as televisions and electrical circuits, he said. South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand export semiconductors and other technology.

“To the extent that the tariffs do result in the U.S. importing from elsewhere, other emerging markets might stand to benefit,” wrote Jackson.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me