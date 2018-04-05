Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Headlines

Trump seeks additional $100 billion in tariffs against China

The Washington Post | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 9:57 p.m.
Richard McNulty of Sankey's Feed Mill stacks bags of ground soybeans that are mixed to make livestock feed on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the facility in Volant, Pa. Rural America is struggling under a cloud of uncertainty as the Trump administration escalates a trade dispute with China.
Associated Press
President Trump ordered his chief trade negotiator to consider imposing tariffs on an additional $100 billion of Chinese products Thursday, in a dramatic escalation of his trade war with China.

The president said he was acting in response to China's announcement of plans to introduce new import taxes on $50 billion worth of American goods. Beijing's action in turn followed Trump's April 3 move to target a similar amount of Chinese imports in a rebuke of China's trade practices.

“Rather than remedy its misconduct, China has chosen to harm our farmers and manufacturers. In light of China's unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under Section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs. I have also instructed the Secretary of Agriculture, with the support of other members of my Cabinet, to use his broad authority to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests,” the president said.

His surprise statement, issued well after 6 p.m., left the door open to talks between the two sides.

“The United States is still prepared to have discussions in further support of our commitment to achieving free, fair and reciprocal trade and to protect the technology and intellectual property of American companies and American people,” the statement said. “Trade barriers must be taken down to enhance economic growth in America and around the world. I am committed to enabling American companies and workers to compete on a level playing field around the world, and I will never allow unfair trade practices to undermine American interests.”

