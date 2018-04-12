Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Nostalgia hasn't translated into dollars in Toys R Us effort

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
MGA chief executive Isaac Larian (left) is disappointed his campaign to save part of the bankrupt Toys R Us chain has foundered, with only $59,000 more raised from fewer than 2,000 people in three weeks.
MGA chief executive Isaac Larian (left) is disappointed his campaign to save part of the bankrupt Toys R Us chain has foundered, with only $59,000 more raised from fewer than 2,000 people in three weeks.
Customers enter the Toys R Us on Donahoe Road in Hempfield on Thursday, March 22, 2018. All Toys R Us locations will close soon.
Customers enter the Toys R Us on Donahoe Road in Hempfield on Thursday, March 22, 2018. All Toys R Us locations will close soon.

Updated 18 hours ago

NEW YORK — Nostalgia hasn't translated into dollars in a long-shot effort to crowdfund a future for Toys R Us. Neither did efforts to recruit other toy makers.

A campaign led by a billionaire toy executive who pledged $200 million with other investors in hopes of saving part of the bankrupt chain has foundered, with only $59,000 more raised in three weeks. Isaac Larian said Thursday he's disappointed but still plans to formally submit a bid this week for more than 300 stores in the United States and Canada.

Larian, CEO of privately held MGA Enterprises that makes the popular LOL Surprise dolls, said other toy companies initially were interested in joining the crowdfunding effort but backed down. Larian, who had said he would use his own money for the bid, said he was baffled and said they were public companies thinking about the short term.

The liquidation of Toys R Us “is going to have a long-term effect on the toy business,” he said. “The toy industry is going to suffer.”

He told The Associated Press that he plans to submit to the bankruptcy court on Friday a formal bid of $675 million to buy 274 Toys R Us stores and use the brand name. The money will come from his own coffers, other investors and bank financing. He, along with other investors, also plans to bid $215 million for the Canadian business of 82 stores.

The Toys R Us crowdfunding effort was a long shot to start with, as Larian touted plans to try to save 400 U.S. stores, or more than half of those set to liquidate in the coming weeks.

Toys R Us' troubles already have shaken some big toy makers such as Mattel and Hasbro. The planned liquidation would have a bigger impact on smaller toy companies that had relied on the chain more heavily.

MGA Entertainment, which also produces Little Tikes and is based in Van Nuys, Calif., has nearly 1 in every 5 sales of its products rung up at a Toys R Us store.

Bob Wann, the CEO of private toy company PlayMonster LLC and chairman of the Toy Industry Association trade group, expects a flurry of acquisitions of toy companies but says the industry will be able to regain any lost sales in the next few years.

The liquidation of Toys R Us, which threatens more than 30,000 jobs, would be the end of a company burdened with $5 billion in debt and hurt by shifting currents including online shopping.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me