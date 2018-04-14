Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Wealthiest ZIP code in U.S. is a place few Americans have seen

Miami Herald | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 7:09 p.m.
Aerial view of Fisher Island and Miami Beach on March 3, 2016. (MATIAS J. OCNER/Miami Herald/TNS)
Aerial view of Fisher Island and Miami Beach on March 3, 2016. (MATIAS J. OCNER/Miami Herald/TNS)

Updated 9 hours ago

MIAMI — Bye-bye, Beverly Hills. Step aside, Silicon Valley.

According to a new report by Bloomberg, the richest ZIP code in the United States is 33109 — aka the super-exclusive enclave of Fisher Island, Fla. — where the average income in 2015 was $2.5 million. This is not a typo.

Second on the Bloomberg list was 94027, or Atherton, Calif., a Silicon Valley neighborhood whose residents earned a comparatively measly average annual income of $1.5 million.

The Palm Beach ZIP code 33480, home to President Donald Trump's weekend retreat Mar-a-Lago, took third place with $1.25 million.

One other Florida ZIP code, 34102 in Naples, came in 15th place with an average annual income of $695,000.

The study was compiled using Internal Revenue Service data from ZIP codes with more than 200 tax returns and 500 residential households. More than half of all the tax returns filed in Fisher Island reported an income of at least $200,000.

Few have seen Fisher Island. You can't set foot on the 216-acre island unless you have a place there or know someone who does. Also, the island is only accessible by water taxi or ferry.

According to the luxury real estate firm The Jills, some of the celebrities who keep a home on Fisher Island have included Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Andre Agassi, Canadian businessman (and frequent “Shark Tank” guest) Robert Herjavec and Russian billionaire Alexander Mashkevitch.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me