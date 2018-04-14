Wealthiest ZIP code in U.S. is a place few Americans have seen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MIAMI — Bye-bye, Beverly Hills. Step aside, Silicon Valley.

According to a new report by Bloomberg, the richest ZIP code in the United States is 33109 — aka the super-exclusive enclave of Fisher Island, Fla. — where the average income in 2015 was $2.5 million. This is not a typo.

Second on the Bloomberg list was 94027, or Atherton, Calif., a Silicon Valley neighborhood whose residents earned a comparatively measly average annual income of $1.5 million.

The Palm Beach ZIP code 33480, home to President Donald Trump's weekend retreat Mar-a-Lago, took third place with $1.25 million.

One other Florida ZIP code, 34102 in Naples, came in 15th place with an average annual income of $695,000.

The study was compiled using Internal Revenue Service data from ZIP codes with more than 200 tax returns and 500 residential households. More than half of all the tax returns filed in Fisher Island reported an income of at least $200,000.

Few have seen Fisher Island. You can't set foot on the 216-acre island unless you have a place there or know someone who does. Also, the island is only accessible by water taxi or ferry.

According to the luxury real estate firm The Jills, some of the celebrities who keep a home on Fisher Island have included Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Andre Agassi, Canadian businessman (and frequent “Shark Tank” guest) Robert Herjavec and Russian billionaire Alexander Mashkevitch.