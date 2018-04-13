Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

JPMorgan's 1Q profit rises 35 percent, helped by lower taxes

The Associated Press | Friday, April 13, 2018, 7:30 a.m.
In this Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, people walk past a branch of Chase bank, in New York. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports earnings Friday, April 13, 2018.
In this Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, people walk past a branch of Chase bank, in New York. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports earnings Friday, April 13, 2018.

Updated 18 hours ago

NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase & Co. says its first-quarter profit jumped 35 percent from a year ago, helped by higher interest rates and a lower tax bill due to the recently passed tax law.

JPMorgan says it earned $8.71 billion in the first quarter, or $2.37 a share, up from $6.45 billion, or $1.65 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results beat the expectations of analysts, who were looking for JPMorgan to earn $2.28 a share.

The bank benefited from the new Trump tax law. While pretax income rose by $2 billion in the quarter, the company paid $240 million less in taxes compared to a year earlier.

JPMorgan's quarterly revenue was $28.52 billion, up from $25.85 billion.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me