Stocks rise for week as money pours in

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

U.S. stocks rose last week, putting the S&P 500 in the green for April, as enthusiasm for the market picked up.

Investors poured $5.6 billion of fresh cash into mutual funds at the start of the month, the fourth-most in a decade, while exchange-traded funds stemmed the worst outflows since the financial crisis. Meanwhile, users of day-trading securities that pay two or three times the S&P 500's return remained convinced they could make money from all the ups and downs.

The S&P 500 rose in three out of five sessions, ending the week up 2 percent. Headlines surrounding President Trump's trade policy and Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's testimony to Congress were little more than noise. Why not, when corporate America is kicking off what may be the best earnings season in seven years?

Sentiment is far from euphoric levels seen in late January after a two-month tumult wiped off $3 trillion of equity values. But there was little to indicate permanent damage to the buy-the-dip mentality that has ruled markets for the past five years.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $48 billion of three-month bills and $42 billion of six-month bills on Monday. They yielded 1.77 percent and 1.97 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. It will also sell four-week bills Tuesday and $16 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities on Thursday.