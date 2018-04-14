Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Stocks rise for week as money pours in

Bloomberg News | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 7:09 p.m.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in New York City.
Getty Images
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in New York City.

Updated 11 hours ago

U.S. stocks rose last week, putting the S&P 500 in the green for April, as enthusiasm for the market picked up.

Investors poured $5.6 billion of fresh cash into mutual funds at the start of the month, the fourth-most in a decade, while exchange-traded funds stemmed the worst outflows since the financial crisis. Meanwhile, users of day-trading securities that pay two or three times the S&P 500's return remained convinced they could make money from all the ups and downs.

The S&P 500 rose in three out of five sessions, ending the week up 2 percent. Headlines surrounding President Trump's trade policy and Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's testimony to Congress were little more than noise. Why not, when corporate America is kicking off what may be the best earnings season in seven years?

Sentiment is far from euphoric levels seen in late January after a two-month tumult wiped off $3 trillion of equity values. But there was little to indicate permanent damage to the buy-the-dip mentality that has ruled markets for the past five years.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $48 billion of three-month bills and $42 billion of six-month bills on Monday. They yielded 1.77 percent and 1.97 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. It will also sell four-week bills Tuesday and $16 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities on Thursday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me