Disney World hiring 3,500, offers signing bonuses up to $5,000

ORLANDO, Fla. — In an ever-tightening job market, Disney World is doubling its hiring bonuses for some summer jobs, even for unskilled or part-time positions – as it seeks to hire for 3,500 positions.

A housekeeper hired this year at Disney World's resorts can get a hiring bonus of $1,250 for a job that pays $10.50 per hour. That's up from last year's $500 hiring bonus. And it's for full-time or part-time hires.

Full-time or part-time lifeguards this year can get a $1000 hiring bonus, double what the entertainment giant offered last year, and that is for full-time or part-time jobs, according to job postings. Seasonal lifeguards get a $500 bonus.

Bus drivers can get a $500 hiring bonus – the same as last year. Culinary chefs can get a $3,000 bonus.

The bonuses are given after training periods and 30 days on the job. The company said they range up to $5,000.

Disney will have its annual spring hiring events from now through May. On Monday, there's a culinary job fair at ESPN Wide World of Sports where culinary job candidates can meet chefs.

Universal is hiring for 3,000 positions.