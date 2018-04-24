Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Columbia University teaching assistants strike, seek union contract

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Columbia University in New York City
Google
Columbia University in New York City

Updated 30 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Graduate teaching and research assistants at Columbia University have walked off the job to try to pressure the university to recognize their decision to unionize.

The graduate students set up a picket line outside the main campus administration building Tuesday. They say their strike will last one week.

Teaching and research assistants at Columbia voted overwhelmingly in 2016 for representation by the United Auto Workers. The university said in January that it would not bargain with the graduate students.

Spokeswoman Caroline Adelman says Columbia supports unions but believes student teaching and research assistants pursuing an education are not “employees” under the law.

The last day of classes at Columbia is April 30. Finals start May 4.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me