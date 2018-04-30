Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Government: AT&T-Time Warner deal would hurt consumers

The Associated Press | Monday, April 30, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
In this March 22, 2018, file photo, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse, in Washington. The U.S. government pleaded its case Monday, April 30, for blocking AT&T from absorbing Time Warner, saying it would hurt consumers as a big antitrust trial crept toward its end and a decision by a federal judge.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government pleaded its case Monday for blocking AT&T from absorbing Time Warner, saying it would hurt consumers as a big antitrust trial crept toward its end and a decision by a federal judge.

The $85 billion proposed merger is a “big deal,” Craig Conrath, the lead Justice Department attorney, said on the last day of the trial. “It would have a massive effect on the structure of the pay TV industry.”

Conrath said that by hurting competition, the deal “would impose substantial harm on consumers.”

The merger would combine the phone giant with the owner of CNN, HBO, the “Harry Potter” franchise and pro basketball. The outcome of the case could shape how consumers get — and how much they pay for — streaming TV and movies.

