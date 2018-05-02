Kennametal posts strong quarter; earnings per share, sales rise

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Benefitting from robust markets, industrial toolmaker Kennametal Inc. Wednesday said its quarterly earnings rose 14 cents per share on sales of $607.9 million, up almost $80 million over a year ago.

Pittsburgh-based Kennametal, with corporate offices in Unity, said its net income jumped 33 percent to $53.1 million in the quarter that ended March 31, compared to a net income of $39.6 million a year ago. Sales were up from $528.6 million a year ago and earnings per share increased to 62 cents from 48 cents a year ago.

Kennametal CEO Chris Rossi said the firm is aggressively pursuing its simplification efforts and starting to get traction on executing its modernization initiatives, which contributed to the company's strong results. Sales grew in all segments, end markets and regions.

Kennametal said its modernization initiatives are starting to drive improved results. The prices the company was able to realize in its sales outpaced the inflationary rise in the cost of raw materials, a trend that Kennametal said it expects to continue through its fiscal year that will end June 30.

Kennametal's board declared a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share, payable on May 30, to stockholders as of May 15.

The company released its earnings report after the close of the stock market Wednesday, which saw Kennametal's stock close at $37.41 a share, up from $36.81 on Tuesday.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.