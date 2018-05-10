Tech, health care drive more gains for U.S. stocks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A broad rally drove U.S. stocks solidly higher Thursday for the second day in a row, extending the market's gains for the week.

Technology companies, which have led the market this year, contributed the most to the rally. Health care stocks and banks also accounted for a big slice of the market's gains as investors sized up the latest company earnings and economic news. Crude oil prices rebounded after an early slide.

The major indexes were moving higher from the get-go Thursday as investors sifted through the latest measure of inflation in the economy.

Technology stocks extended their gains. The sector is up 11.1 percent this year, ahead of all others.

Qualcomm led the sector, climbing 3.4 percent to $54.97 after its board approved a $10 billion share buyback.

Envision Healthcare was the biggest gainer among health care stocks. The company added 5 percent to $42.74.