In factory fire's wake, Ford F-150 parts won't be easy to get, experts say

DETROIT — The cascading impacts of a fire at a Michigan parts factory became clearer Thursday as domestic and foreign automakers shut down production lines and scrambled to figure out how many workers to lay off for how long and what to do to minimize losses.

Most critically, Ford shut down all production of the F-150 pickup, the best-selling vehicle in America, idling 7,600 workers.

Industry veterans said automakers face a daunting task to close the big gap in the supply chain.

Top executives at Ford Motor said Thursday that they are focused on rebuilding their pipeline of parts made at the magnesium plant in Eaton Rapids, and that decisions to cut shifts are being made day by day.

Eaton Rapids City Manager Aaron Desentz said company officials at the Meridian Magnesium Products fire site are working to set up unemployment insurance while the city explores social service assistance to address food and other needs for affected families.

“In terms of getting them back and getting everything operational, the timeline that was given to me was 120 days,” he said. About 250 of the 400 plant employees are out of work because of the fire. The company hasn't commented.

Because of the shortage of parts from the plant, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Mercedes and possibly others have cut worker schedules through this week.

On May 2, significant damage was done to the plant's remelting area, where workers shave excess magnesium off automotive parts that have come out of the mold. The shavings go onto a conveyor belt, only to be remelted and put into mold form, Desentz said.

Ford has sent a crisis team to the site to help, along with construction experts.

“We're working to restore full production,” Bob Shanks, Ford chief financial officer, told shareholders Thursday during the company's annual meeting.

Ford officials assured investors that the shortage of die cast parts will be a short-term problem.

Complex challenges

But it's becoming clear that the challenge may be more complicated than automakers acknowledge. The company can't just take tools from one factory and put them in another, industry experts said. The molds must be inspected for damage, quality and adjusted for specific machine needs. The molding technique is highly specialized.

“Certainly this is not just a commodity that is simple to find a replacement part or supplier,” said Tom Prucha, a recently retired metal casting executive based in Rochester Hills. “These are complex engineered components that do multiple tasks.”

While Ford executives told the media this week that they had reclaimed their 19 tools from the fire site and plan to relocate manufacturing to Strathroy, Ontario, analysts say the company is making the solution sound more simple than it is.

While automakers attempt to fix the problem, workers watch and wait.

Ford has confirmed that 7,400 workers who build the F-Series trucks have been affected. UAW members at the Livonia Transmission Plant said Thursday they were told shifts next week will be cut from three to one per day.

Ford declined to comment on worker discussions in Livonia or confirm how many employees work there or whether workers at other sites have been alerted to layoffs.

“This is a very fluid situation,” Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said Thursday. “We're working closely with our supplier and will make decisions day by day.”

Ford employs 56,000 UAW workers nationwide.

Dave Sullivan, manager of product analysis at AutoPacific Inc., said a supplier crisis hit automakers after a 2011 tsunami in Japan, and the situation was eventually resolved. The impact on Ford's second quarter earnings report will be significant.

“Ford will go from full stop to maximum overtime until the end of June,” he said. “They'll need to make up lost numbers.”

Working in its favor, Ford has an 84-day supply of F-Series trucks, the company said Wednesday.

Economic ripples

While car companies are feeling pain, so will truckers and everybody in the supply chain — not to mention restaurant owners near plants.

“A lot of stuff that comes into a plant is done off-site, and it's delivered in order of how trucks are coming off the line, Sullivan explained, having once worked in a plant. “When a plant shuts down, suppliers can't keep running. Every one of these other suppliers shuts down. The impact is far and wide throughout our country.”

Industry experts say they were surprised that Ford executives sounded so dismissive this week about how easily this situation could be remedied. There are processes set up for when parts or dies get moved to new locations. Metals and parts must be adjusted to spec to avoid problems in the finished product.

“You don't just move tooling to a new place and tell them it's good to go. That's not how it works,” Sullivan said.

Ford said it was working with a new supplier but declined to provide specifics. About 30 percent of the products built at the Meridian plant are used in the Ford F-Series, Expedition, Explorer and Navigator, as well as Lincoln vehicles.

Joe Hinrichs, Ford executive vice president and president of Global Operations, acknowledged in a briefing late Wednesday, “We have to rebuild the whole supply chain.”

“Ford has 100 percent of its truck radiator supports in North America coming out of the Eaton Rapids facility,” said Abhay (Abe) Vadhavkar, who worked with Meridian Magnesium before retiring in September 2017 as Ford's senior manager for stampings, structures and raw materials for supplier technical assistance in purchasing North America.

“And you can't just take molds for the casting and ship them to another plant or supplier overseas.”

Meridian is the No. 1 supplier in North America for the magnesium radiator support structure, the part that holds radiators on Ford trucks. Magnesium is a light metal that helps with fuel efficiency.

Meridian Magnesium Products of America was acquired by Wanfeng Auto Holdings Group Co. Ltd. in 2013.

“This company is the only supplier in North America that has the ability to supply this product at the volume Ford requires,” Vadhavkar said.

Prucha, the former metals executive who now serves as editor in chief of the Journal of MetalCasting, said there are other key challenges:

A lack of U.S. magnesium. There's only one U.S.-based source, in Salt Lake City, and tariffs put in place years ago increased the cost of magnesium from Israel and China. Many magnesium die casters have exited the industry.

Even if a company makes die castings, it can't just use the same machine to run magnesium. So even if a supplier has the tooling, there's just no place except Meridian's plants in Canada or China to make the magnesium parts. It takes special melting and handling, cover gas to avoid oxidation and fire.

There are special precautions to handle molten magnesium at the plant. A fire involving magnesium can't be extinguished with water, which fuels flame. It needs to be suffocated with a substance such as sand.

Meridian had a small fire at the plant a year or so ago, but it was contained to one molding or casting machine, Vadhavkar said.

UAW workers who are displaced may file for unemployment, and supplemental pay provides up to 95 percent of wages after a certain point, based on timelines and other factors.

On a side note, the Kansas City plant also builds the Ford Transit with the help of about 3,400 workers. They have not been affected by the shutdown, Felker said.

Meanwhile, production of Ford Super Duty trucks has stopped, but no layoffs have occurred, she confirmed. The Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville and the Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, the only sites where Super Duty trucks are built, are not scheduled for shutdown. Felker said Ford has continued manufacturing Expeditions, Navigators and other large vehicles uninterrupted.