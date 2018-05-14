Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Business Headlines

Race is on to set up Europe's electric car charging network

The Associated Press | Monday, May 14, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
Munich-based Ionity build a highway network of fast charging stations that will let drivers plug in, charge in minutes instead of hours, and speed off on their way, from Norway to southern Italy and Portugal to Poland.
Ferdinand Ostrop/AP
Updated 14 hours ago

MUNICH — Some of the biggest automakers in Europe are joining forces to build a highway network of fast-charging stations they hope will boost sales of electric vehicles.

The idea is to let drivers plug in, charge in minutes instead of hours, and speed off again — from Norway to southern Italy, and Portugal to Poland.

Much is at stake for the automakers, which include Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler and Ford. Their joint venture, Munich-based Ionity, is pushing to roll out its network in time to service the next generation of battery-only cars coming on the market starting next year from Volkswagen's Porsche and Audi, BMW and Daimler.

They're aiming to win back some of the market share for electric luxury car sales lost to Tesla, which has its own, proprietary fast-charging network.

