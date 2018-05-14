Duquesne Light customers eligible for $3,000 off Nissan electric car
Updated 12 hours ago
Duquesne Light customers and employees can receive $3,000 off a 2018 Nissan LEAF electric car, the two companies announced Monday.
The partnership is part of Duquesne Light Co.'s push to get more electric vehicles on the road.
Duquesne Light and Uber announced in February that the two companies would add 50 electric vehicles to Uber's network around Pittsburgh and install at least five charging stations in the area over the next two years.
The Nissan LEAF sells for between $30,000 and $36,000, depending on the model and features. Electric vehicle owners are already eligible for up to $7,500 in federal electric vehicle tax credits and a $1,750 rebate through the state's Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate Program.
The rebate is available through June 30. To qualify, bring your Duquesne Light utility bill to participating dealerships.
Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.