Business Headlines

Starbucks to close over 8,000 stores for anti-bias training

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 7:20 a.m.
In this file photo taken on April 17, 2018 The sign for a Starbucks Coffee shop is seen in Washington, DC, April 17, 2018, following the company's announcement that they will close more than 8,000 US stores on May 29 to conduct 'racial-bias education' following the arrest of two black men in one of its cafes.
AFP/Getty Images
This Sunday, May 27, 2018, photo shows a sign displayed at a Starbucks cafe in Portland, Maine, reminding customers that the store will be closed Tuesday for training. (AP Photo/Scott Mayerowitz)
This Sunday, May 27, 2018, photo shows a sign displayed at a Starbucks cafe in Portland, Maine, reminding customers that the store will be closed Tuesday for training. (AP Photo/Scott Mayerowitz)

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training, the next of many steps the company is taking to try to restore its tarnished image as a hangout where all are welcome.

After the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia last month at one of its stores, the coffee chain's leaders apologized and met with the two men, but also reached out to activists and experts in bias training to put together a curriculum for its 175,000 workers.

Tuesday's four-hour session will give workers a primer on the history of civil rights from the 1960s to present day. Workers will also view a short documentary film.

