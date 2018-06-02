How a real estate photographer makes homes look listing-ready

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHILADELPHIA — Photographer Kate Devlin takes the time to consider all four corners of a room. Bare or cluttered, tight or spacious, the next corner always offers a different view.

Is the best photograph of a living room the one that reveals a glimpse of a stairway and not the open kitchen that lies directly ahead? Or should she shoot both angles? An online real estate listing typically has 25 photographs these days, a good reason to consider multiple perspectives.

Devlin recently moved about the living room in a Fitler Square rowhouse calmly and quietly. She settled her tripod in a spot where the staircase sat out of range, then found a shot that captured the width of the living room, but also the stairs in a mirror's reflection.

Devlin, who lives in Fairmount, estimates that she shoots some 525 homes a year. Real estate photography isn't a new field, but it carries new clout in the internet age as searching for homes online has become a near-universal experience.

According to a 2017 National Association of Realtors survey, 95 percent of home buyers used the internet to look for property; 68 percent are doing so on their phones. The new imperative? Entice potential buyers to keep swiping.

Sixty percent of Realtors, according to a separate 2017 NAR survey, recommend leaving photos to the pros.

Photographer Drew Callaghan, based in Queen Village, noted that many photos survive in online databases after sales close and serve appraisers, insurance firms and developers in their research.

Callaghan, who worked as a real estate agent before shifting to photography, remembers simpler times. To prep a house for market, he recalls hiring a cleaner and setting up an open house. If a home was photographed, he said, the focus was primarily the exterior.

Realtor Mike McCann remembers this era, too, in the 1990s, with the old, printed black-and-white listings that included only thumbnails. Back then, he said, the going rate for a color brochure was $1,800. Today, while some photographers may charge hundreds, others can be commissioned for under two Benjamins.

Devlin, 39, earned a bachelor's degree in painting at Moore College of Art & Design in Philadelphia but had been working in restaurants before she found real estate photography about eight years ago. “A friend of mine needed somebody and said, ‘Do you have a wide-angle lens?'” Devlin said, thinking back. “I've been doing it ever since.”