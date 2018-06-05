Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Sears borrows $186 million from funds tied to CEO, Bill Gates to pay off debt

Chicago Tribune | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Three Western Pennsylvania stores are among the 72 outlets that Sears will shutter as of September.
Sears
Three Western Pennsylvania stores are among the 72 outlets that Sears will shutter as of September.

Updated 35 minutes ago

Sears is borrowing another $186 million from familiar sources: affiliates of Chairman and CEO Edward Lampert and Bill Gates' Cascade Investment.

Sears Holdings Corp. already owed Cascade and affiliates of Lampert's hedge fund, ESL Investments, about $593 million under an existing loan agreement, Sears disclosed Monday in a regulatory filing.

The latest cash infusion brings the total amount outstanding to $779 million, due July 20, 2020, Sears said.

Sears used the money to pay off a 2017 loan secured by mortgages on 13 real estate properties. Those 13 properties will join 56 other Sears-owned properties as collateral securing the loan maturing in 2020, Sears said.

ESL affiliates JPP and JPP II, which are controlled by Lampert's hedge fund, provided about half of the $186 million and have repeatedly lent money to Sears in recent years.

As Sears continues its turnaround efforts, the struggling retailer in recent years has been cutting thousands of jobs, closing hundreds of stores and selling off assets, such as store real estate and the Craftsman tool brand. The chain announced last week that it would close another 63 unprofitable Sears and Kmart stores, including five in Illinois.

Related Content
Kmart in Unity, Sears stores in Robinson, South Hills will close 
Local shoppers lamented the news Thursday that Sears Holdings planned to close three area stores this year: the Kmart at Mountain Laurel Plaza in Unity ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me