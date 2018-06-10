Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

Disneyland Paris enters Marvel universe with Avengers theme

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 10, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
'Gamora' character of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' performs with the guests during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2018. Helicopters, concept cars and swat teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of a $2.5 billion expansion plan for the park, which will feature Marvel superheroes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
'Gamora' character of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' performs with the guests during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2018. Helicopters, concept cars and swat teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of a $2.5 billion expansion plan for the park, which will feature Marvel superheroes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
A swat character performs from an helicopter during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, west of Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2018. Helicopters, concept cars and swat teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of a $2.5 billion expansion plan for the park, which will feature Marvel superheroes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
A swat character performs from an helicopter during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, west of Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2018. Helicopters, concept cars and swat teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of a $2.5 billion expansion plan for the park, which will feature Marvel superheroes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Super heroes characters perform during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, west of Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2018. Helicopters, concept cars and swat teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of a $2.5 billion expansion plan for the park, which will feature Marvel superheroes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Super heroes characters perform during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, west of Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2018. Helicopters, concept cars and swat teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of a $2.5 billion expansion plan for the park, which will feature Marvel superheroes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Guests take picture of the opening show at Disneyland Paris, west of Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2018. Helicopters, concept cars and swat teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of a $2.5 billion expansion plan for the park, which will feature Marvel superheroes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Guests take picture of the opening show at Disneyland Paris, west of Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2018. Helicopters, concept cars and swat teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of a $2.5 billion expansion plan for the park, which will feature Marvel superheroes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
A swat character performs with an helicopter during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, west of Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2018. Helicopters, concept cars and swat teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of a $2.5 billion expansion plan for the park, which will feature Marvel superheroes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
A swat character performs with an helicopter during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, west of Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2018. Helicopters, concept cars and swat teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of a $2.5 billion expansion plan for the park, which will feature Marvel superheroes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Spiderman character performs during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, west of Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2018. Helicopters, concept cars and swat teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of a $2.5 billion expansion plan for the park, which will feature Marvel superheroes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Spiderman character performs during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, west of Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2018. Helicopters, concept cars and swat teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of a $2.5 billion expansion plan for the park, which will feature Marvel superheroes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Catherine Powell, CEO of Euro Disney delivers her speech during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, Saturday, June 9, 2018. Helicopters, concept cars and swat teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of a $2.5 billion expansion plan for the park, which will feature Marvel superheroes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Catherine Powell, CEO of Euro Disney delivers her speech during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, Saturday, June 9, 2018. Helicopters, concept cars and swat teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of a $2.5 billion expansion plan for the park, which will feature Marvel superheroes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Updated 2 hours ago

CHESSY, France — Helicopters, concept cars and SWAT teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of plans for a $2.5 billion park expansion that will feature Marvel superheroes.

Movie and sports stars, including French Olympians Teddy Riner and Camille Lacourt, attended an official opening Saturday night for the season that brings the Disneyland resorts a step closer to merging its traditional cast of characters with the Marvel universe.

It follows similar moves in Hong Kong Disneyland as well as in the Disney California Adventure.

“We are delighted to have the Avengers assemble in Disneyland Paris for the first time ever,” Euro Disney President Catherine Powell said. “They're here to delight thrill and surprise you with incredible action and amazing special effects.”

Actors glided down ropes from a hovering helicopter before Spiderman, the Hulk, Ironman, Thor, Captain America and other Marvel characters took the stage for several shows.

“It's really spectacular,” said “The Beach” actress Virginie Ledoyen, who watched the action.

Behind the special effects and celebrity guests were hard-negotiated business plans.

The Paris park's expansion into Marvel terrain was unveiled earlier this year following a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Disney Chairman Robert Iger.

Disney Group said the makeover of Walt Disney Studios Park, one of the two theme parks that make up Disneyland Paris, will be rolled out in phases beginning in 2020. It includes three new areas based on Marvel superheroes as well as the Frozen and Star Wars franchises.

The Hotel New York will be redesigned to resemble the architecture and decor favored by Tony Stark, aka Ironman.

Analysts see the plans as a major area of investment that will aim to drive long-term growth for Disney, which acquired Marvel in 2009.

“The massive Marvel collaboration and $2 billion plus investment speaks to Disney's positive view for the future of this all-important European asset as it further drives mindshare among consumers,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives said in an interview.

“While Disneyland Paris has seen its shares of speed bumps from an attendance perspective post-recession and Paris attacks, its appears to be on a healthy trajectory,” he added.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me