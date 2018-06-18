Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Headlines

GM replaces 3 Cadillac sedans with 2, invests $175M in plant

The Associated Press | Monday, June 18, 2018, 9:40 a.m.
FILE - This March 27, 2018, file photo shows a Cadillac emblem on the front of a grill on a vehicle at the New York Auto Show. General Motors says it will get rid of three Cadillac sedans and replace them with two during the next 3½ years. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE - This March 27, 2018, file photo shows a Cadillac emblem on the front of a grill on a vehicle at the New York Auto Show. General Motors says it will get rid of three Cadillac sedans and replace them with two during the next 3½ years. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Updated 8 hours ago

DETROIT — General Motors is getting rid of three Cadillac sedans and replacing them with two new ones over the next 3½ years.

The company says it's sinking $175 million into a Lansing, Michigan, factory to make replacements for the ATS compact, CTS midsize and XTS full-size cars.

The ATS won't be replaced but Cadillac hopes to cover its market with the new vehicles.

The ATS was designed to compete with the BMW 3 Series but never really caught on. The XTS was based on a Chevrolet Impala but also never sold well. It also overlapped with Cadillac's CT6 flagship large sedan.

GM would say only that the new cars will debut by the end of 2021. It would not give further details.

The changes will not increase the factory's workforce.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me