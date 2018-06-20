Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Business Headlines

Electric promise: Volvo Cars opens first U.S. factory

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
A Volvo XC 90 during an interview with Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson at Volvo Cars Showroom in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Samuelsson said that all Volvo cars will be electric or hybrid within two years. The Chinese-owned automotive group plans to phase out the conventional car engine.
Jonas Ekstromer/AP
Updated 16 hours ago

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. — Volvo Cars, the first major automaker to abandon cars powered solely by internal combustion engines, is officially opening its first plant in the United States.

The Swedish carmaker aims to make 130,000 hybrid or all-electric vehicles a year at the South Carolina factory, once it reaches peak capacity.

Volvo is officially opening the plant Wednesday in Ridgeville. The first redesigned S60 sedans should roll off the assembly line this fall.

Volvo is making hybrid vehicles at all of its plants now and promises all its cars will have an electric component next year.

Company officials say 1,500 people should be working there by year's end and 4,000 by the end of 2021, when the plant is scheduled to also make Volvo's new XC90 SUV.

