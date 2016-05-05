Sewickley House Tour celebrates 60th year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Opening Doors for 60 Years” is the theme of the 2016 Sewickley House Tour, scheduled for May 13 and 14.

“This is our 60th year, so this tour is a really big deal,” says co-chairwoman Sarah Kenny.

Doors will be open to six homes in Sewickley and Edgeworth, including examples of Tudor, Victorian and brick colonial architecture, along with a newly built home that employs the latest in green technology.

Three of the historic homes boast extensive renovations, Kenny says.

Hours for the self-guided tour will be from 5 to 9 p.m. May 13 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14. The $60 ticket is good for both days.

Tickets can be reserved at childhealthassociation.org and be picked up on tour day at Explore Sewickley, 418 Beaver St., Sewickley. Tickets also can be purchased at a number of area businesses, which are listed on the website.

The tour is the largest fundraiser for the Child Health Association of Sewickley, which supports programs and organizations in Western Pennsylvania that work directly with children. Since its founding in 1923, the association has contributed more than $4 million to area charities.

In 2015, more than $92,000 went to organizations including Riding for the Handicapped in Western Pennsylvania, Sewickley YMCA, Beverly's Birthdays and Laughlin Children's Center.

Originally an annual event, the tour is now offered every other year, Kenny says.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.