Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Real Estate

Houseplants are regaining their popularity
Doug Oster | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 8:55 p.m.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Begonia 'Marmaduke' is grown for its foliage and is a great houseplant. Tovah Martin enjoys growing many types of begonias on her windowsills. Martin is the author of 'The Indestructible Houseplant: 200 Beautiful Plants that Everyone Can Grow.' She grows over 200 plants in her home and has lots of ideas for homeowners on how to make their plants thrive.
Photo by Kindra Clineff
Tovah Martin is the author of 'The Indestructible Houseplant: 200 Beautiful Plants that Everyone Can Grow.' She grows over 200 plants in her home and has lots of ideas for homeowners on how to make their plants thrive.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Kalanchoe can be grown as a houseplant and will often bloom during the winter. It's on of the reasons Tovah Martin growsn them. Martin is the author of 'The Indestructible Houseplant: 200 Beautiful Plants that Everyone Can Grow.' She grows over 200 plants in her home and has lots of ideas for homeowners on how to make their plants thrive.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Echeveria often blooms in winter, that's one of the reason Tovah Martin grows them inside. Martin is the author of 'The Indestructible Houseplant: 200 Beautiful Plants that Everyone Can Grow.' She grows over 200 plants in her home and has lots of ideas for homeowners on how to make their plants thrive.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
The Christmas cactus is a popular gift plant during the holidays. It's an easy to grow houseplant, but it might not bloom at Christmas again. Sometimes they can become Easter or Thanksgiving cactus. It's on the of the houseplants featured from Chapon's Greenhouse is Baldwin.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Cyclamen is a long blooming houseplant. To keep the flowers coming the plant needs to be fed often and should be watered from below. It's on the of the houseplants featured from Chapon's Greenhouse is Baldwin.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Aglaonema or Chinese evergreen is an easy to grow houseplant. This one has beautiful red and green variegated foliage. It's on the of the houseplants featured from Chapon's Greenhouse is Baldwin.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Cyclamen is a long blooming houseplant. To keep the flowers coming the plant needs to be fed often and should be watered from below. It's on the of the houseplants featured from Chapon's Greenhouse is Baldwin.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
A large dracena 'Tropical Snow' stands behind a beautiful variegated Chinese evergreen or Aglaonema. Both plants are easy to grow inside the house. It's on the of the houseplants featured from Chapon's Greenhouse is Baldwin.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
A close look at the flowers of a Christmas cactus reveal their intricacy and beauty. They are not actually a cactus and should be treated like most houseplants and kept on the dry side. It's on the of the houseplants featured from Chapon's Greenhouse is Baldwin.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Danielle Chapon is one of the owners/managers of Chapon's Greenhouse in Baldwin. She's holding a coconut palm which is a unique houseplant. Chapon had lots of ideas for growing plants indoors.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
The leaf of a coconut palm is pretty when backlit. The houseplant actually emerges from a coconut and needs a bright window to thrive. It's on the of the houseplants featured from Chapon's Greenhouse is Baldwin.

Updated 2 hours ago

Stepping out of the cold and into the lush greenery at Chapon's Greenhouse in Baldwin is like walking into a tropical forest. Deep green, thick-leaved indoor plants are stacked on shelves everywhere. Tree like specimens tower over the more diminutive houseplants.

Danielle Chapon is one of the owners/managers here and enjoys growing them at home, even though she spends long days here taking care of all of these plants.

Houseplants were all the rage in the 1970s and have become popular again, especially foliage plants with color.

“I think it has a lot to do with wanting to be close to nature and of course not everyone has a backyard,” says Tovah Martin, author of “The Indestructible Houseplant: 200 Beautiful Plants that Everyone Can Grow” (Timber Press; $22.95). And she says, “It's winter, what else do you have to do?”

She lovingly cares for more than 200 houseplants at her Roxbury, Conn. home.

“It's a sickness. I am a total addict, it's shameful,” she says with a laugh. “I could put a kid through college for a year at least on what I spent.”

Like most plant lovers her indoor garden is an oasis providing many wonderful things. “It's therapeutic. I don't know how people make it through winter without houseplants,” Martin says. “When that little geranium flower opens up, it just gives you a smile.”

One of the most popular houseplants is aglaonema or Chinese evergreen. The one at Chapon's has pretty red and green variegated leaves, is often sold as a holiday plant and is tough.

Spider plants and pothos an be grown by anyone and have been staples on windowsills for decades. Newer varieties offer more than just green leaves. “There's marbled foliage, chartreuse and green,” Chapon says of the pothos. The spider plant has thin white edging on its leaves.

There's another version of it here called an orange spider plant. It shares the same toughness with its cousin, but with Mandarin orange stems. “It doesn't need a lot of light,” she says, “(and) likes to dry out between waterings.”

In a large pot, a coconut with iridescent yellow stems and fan-like leaves has sprouted, “it's one of my favorites, it's a coconut palm.” They need as much window light as possible, can be grown like most houseplants but can take a little bit more water. Dracena or dumb cane is a tropical-looking, tree-like plant. ‘Tropical Snow' puts on white flowers that resemble a peace lily, she says.

There's a Christmas cactus in full bloom with bright red flowers. It's one of the most popular holiday gifts and even though it's really not a cactus, it benefits from being a little dry. The plant will bloom again when ready and can sometimes turn into a Thanksgiving or Easter cactus.

When thinking about adding plants to the indoor landscape, Tovah Martin lives by this motto: “Anything can be beautiful.”

Find a gorgeous container that merges with your decor and you have something that can be visually stunning. “You put it out in that leprechaun green plastic pot and it's going to look awful,” she says.

Some of her favorites include succulents, chosen for their toughness and also because they bloom in the winter.

“The blossoms last for a really long time. Kalanchoes, echeverias that sort of thing are very fulfilling, very easy,” she says.

To kill one of these plants, “you'd have to work at it. You can only kill them with kindness,” Martin says.

Hoyas don't need a lot of light, have beautiful foliage and pretty star-like flowers in many colors. “They are the diet ruiners, they smell just like milk chocolate,” she says.

Zonal geraniums like the ones most of us grow out in the garden are one of her favorites and they can go back outside after Memorial Day. Her plants are in full bloom right now.

Bromeliads work really well too, she says, especially the air plants that don't even need soil. “I dunk them once a week in water and they are outlandishly beautiful,” she says.

Martin is also in love with begonias, mostly varieties which are referred to as rhizomatous as they grow from a bulb-like rhizome. “The foliage is really exciting, they are very beautiful in the later part of the winter,” she says. “They start developing these wonderful sprays of flowers that arch up.”

Last on her list are African violets.

The plants have pretty flowers and don't take up a lot of room.

“The whole idea of the indestructible houseplant doesn't mean the neglected or forgotten houseplant,” she says. That's why Martin keeps an eye on her plants, making sure they look happy. She enjoys walking around the house watering her plants every week or so. After caring for the plants all these years, she has a good feel for when they need a drink. It's all about the weather too, she says.

“This week the furnace has been blasting and things have dried out twice as fast as they did two weeks ago. You want to plant a kiss on each one of those plants, all 200 of them,” she says.

Doug Oster is the Tribune-Review home and garden editor. Reach him at 412-965-3278 or doster@tribweb.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodygardens.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.