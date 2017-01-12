Orchid, bonsai show at Phipps offers a taste of the tropics

Admission: $17.95; $16.95 for ages 62 and older and students; $11.95, ages 2-18. Wear a tropical shirt on Sundays during February and get in for half price. Programs about orchid and bonsai growing are included in the price of admission at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for the duration of the show.

Exotic plants offering respite from dreary winter days will be on display when the Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show opens Jan. 14 at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Oakland.

Slated to run through March 5, the exhibit will showcase flowering plants typically found in sultry jungles, as well as dwarf and miniature bushes and trees cultivated through the ancient, Far Eastern art of bonsai.

“We're loading our rooms with orchids just for this show,” says Jordyn Melino, Phipps' exhibit coordinator. “There will easily be over 2,000 orchids on display, including many that people wouldn't see at any other time of year.”

The Palm Court will be filled with blooms in hot pinks, oranges and other vibrant colors “to get that tropical feeling going,” Melino says. The Sunken Garden room also will explode with purples, pinks, and yellows, while the Orchid Room will feature a varied display with many of the plants from Phipps' permanent collection.

Visitors will find some orchids tagged with “Smell me, I'm fragrant,” as well as plants whose flowers are so tiny and delicate they are kept within a glass case. Orchids will be in hanging baskets and decorative crocks and perched bare-root in hunks of moss in the crotch of trees.

Among the more unusual varieties is the vanilla orchid that yields the beans used to make flavoring extract for ice cream and other desserts. It is a vining orchid native to Mexico, Melino says.

Other unique varieties will include the Fred Clarkia Black Pearl, a genus whose deep purple flower verges on black, and the Darwin moth orchid (Angraecum sesquipedale), which is known for its nearly foot-long nectary ­— the part of the plant that lures insects for pollination.

The plant is named for the famed naturalist Charles Darwin, who determined that a large sphinx moth — X. morganii praedicta ­­­— was the plant's pollinator, Melino explains. “Darwin said there must be an insect that goes with this flower, and so he identified a moth with the same length proboscis (tongue), and that's how the orchid got its name.”

Both moth and orchid are native to Madagascar.

Although the orchid show is an annual event, this year's exhibit is especially colorful, and includes select specimens from Phipps' growing collection of slipper orchids, according to Georgia Wahl, Phipps' orchid manager. “Some are budding and some are coming into bloom and they're all just so different. Even though they're the same genus ­— Paphiopedilum — we have 500 species, 90 from nature and so many hybrids.”

Known as the Barbara Tisherman Slipper Orchid Collection in honor of a Pittsburgh grower with an international reputation, the orchids are registered with the North American Plant Collectors Consortium, and represent an effort to preserve classic varieties, Wahl says. “Judges today like to see big, round, flat flowers, which is how growers are breeding orchids to look. But people are worried that old orchids will disappear, so we are trying to make an historical collection.

“We talked with top growers and made a list of people's favorites.”

This is Wahl's final show because she is retiring from Phipps after 28 years in March. Leaving, she says, “is a sad, happy feeling­ — sad in that I'll miss all that beauty and color.”

As for picking a favorite orchid, she says, “it's miltonia ­— a genus we cannot grow.”

Prized for its flat colorful face that resembles a giant pansy, it requires cool habitat, and Pittsburgh summers are just too warm, Wahl says. “My hope is that some day, we'll have them in our collection.”

Tropical bonsai will share the show's spotlight, presenting an equally rare treat, since these small versions of trees and shrubs native to hot, humid climates are typically tucked away in a behind-the-scenes greenhouse at this time of year

Featured varieties will include schefflera, indoor oak, nadal plum, cow okra, lavender star flower and ficus, some nearly small enough to fit into the palm of a hand, according to Kevin Haughey, Phipps display horticulturist and bonsai specialist.

They represent painstaking cultivation, with selective pruning of branches to keep the trees petite and to create at least the illusion of maturity, Haughey says. “The whole idea behind bonsai is to try to make your tree or shrub look old. It doesn't have to be old, but it has to look old.”

“In the Far East, age is revered,” he says. “People like to see old things.”

Bonsai requires an aesthetic eye as well as horticultural skill, since trees must be grown in just the right tray or crock, Haughey says. “By definition, bonsai must be done in containers, and part of the art is knowing which container to use. The container must complement the plant.”

Having practiced bonsai for more than 30 years, Haughey says many ordinary trees and shrubs can be grown in miniature. “Bonsai can seem intimidating, but many plants lend themselves to the practice, and you can even manage a plant better if it's tiny,” he says.

“The main thing is starting with a good plant, and then it's a matter of repeatedly letting it grow and cutting it back,” Haughey says. “You're constantly looking at the plant and evaluating it and ensuring it is healthy.”

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.