Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Real Estate

Simple stretches can keep gardeners fit
Doug Oster | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Ryan Taucher, exercise physiologist for Excela Health, shows how to do a cross body shoulder stretch.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Ryan Taucher, exercise physiologist for Excela Health, shows how to do an exercise to help the lower back using two bottles of water as light weights.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Ryan Taucher, exercise physiologist for Excela Health, shows how to do squats using a chair as a saftey so he doesn't go down too far.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Ryan Taucher, exercise physiologist for Excela Health, shows how to do one version of a stretch for quadricep muscles.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Ryan Taucher, exercise physiologist for Excela Health, shows the finish of an strength exercise that uses a bottle of water as a weight.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Ryan Taucher, exercise physiologist for Excela Health, shows how to do one version of a stretch for quadricep muscles.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Ryan Taucher, exercise physiologist for Excela Health, shows how to do a good stretch for the lower back and hamstrings.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Ryan Taucher, exercise physiologist for Excela Health, shows the start of an strength exercise that uses a bottle of water as a weight.

Updated 15 hours ago

Whatever your age, now is the time for gardeners to get in shape for the season, says Patrick Martin, supervisor of Excela Health's Well Being Center.

“Flexibility is key,” he says. “If you don't keep your body flexible, your muscles are going to atrophy and tighten up. The less we use our bodies, the more prone to injury we're going to be.”

He and co-worker Ryan Taucher offer suggestions for preparing your body for gardening season at everybodygardens.com

Related Content
Maintain all your garden equipment, even yourself
Gardening tools can last for decades if properly cared for. Laura Schoch, display horticulturist at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Garden, should know after two decades ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.