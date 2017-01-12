Simple stretches can keep gardeners fit

Get loose for gardening

Exercise physiologists Patrick Martin and Ryan Taucher from Excela Health have suggestions for stretching before gardening.

Neck stretch: Tilt head from side to side, holding each stretch for eight to 10 seconds and repeating twice. Then forward and back in the same manner.

Cross body shoulder stretch: Grab just above the elbow with right hand and gently pull it across your chest holding eight to 10 seconds twice, then switch sides.

Lower back: Slowly bend forward with knees slightly bent and let your hands fall towards your toes. Don't worry if you can't touch your toes. This is also a great exercise to stretch the hamstrings.

Large quadricep or thigh muscle: Bend your knee, lifting your foot off the ground. Grab your toe and pull it toward your rear end. Hold for the eight to 10 seconds and repeat, then do the other side. If that's too difficult use a chair to support the leg instead of grabbing the toe and balance yourself by putting your free hand on a wall.

Martin and Taucher also suggest strengthening exercises, using a full water bottle or soup can as weights as you do toe touches, squats and other moves.