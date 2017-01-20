Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Real Estate

Garden trade show highlights latest, including help for marijuana growers
Doug Oster | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 9:21 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Just like fashion, gardening goes through trends. The Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show in Baltimore is one of the best places to find out what people will be growing this year. Tribune-Review home and garden editor Doug Oster spent some time at the trade show and shares what he's learned at everybodygardens.com

Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Tithonia or Mexican sunflower is one of the seeds carried by Lake Valley Seeds which attracts pollinators like this butterfly.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Coast of Maine Organic Products were on display at the Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show in Baltimore showing garden professionals the 'Capitalize of Cannabis' program.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Pete Gilmore, director or business development for Sporticulture, is a good sport holding up this Steelers plant, considering he loves the Baltimore Ravens. He was showing off the plant at the Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show in Baltimore.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
'Maid of Honor' is a hellebore from the Wedding Party series bred by Walters Gardens. It was on display at the Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show in Baltimore.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Cameron Bonsey is director of marketing for Coast of Maine Organic Products. He was at the Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show in Baltimore showing garden professionals the 'Capitalize of Cannabis' program.
Doug Oster | Tribune-Review
Bevery Yates, marketing manager for Lake Valley Seeds holds up some of the seeds for pollinator gardens. She was at the Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show in Baltimore.
