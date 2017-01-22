Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Real Estate

Vintage toys, splendid Hoosier cabinet on the block

John Altdorfer | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Dolled up: A vintage Barbie, along with accessories, is one of many dolls in the BHD online sale.
Made by the shade: Topping off a fine looking brass bass table lamp is an elegant slag-glass shade.
Native appeal: The cooper hue of this rare Indian head penny minted in San Francisco led to its nickname as the “red cent.”
Hot stuff: Collectors will feel their temperatures’ rising for this Mail Pouch outdoor enamel thermometer that advertised America’s favorite chew.
Ring it up: This National Cash register once did business in a store in Braeburn, Pa.
Smoke out: This walnut-veneered smoke stand fires the imagination with its stylish design and plentiful storage for tobacco products, adult beverages and magazines.

Coins and collectibles provide the interest during an old-fashion live auction and a tech-savvy e-sale in the coming weeks.

BHD Auctions

A longtime consignor returns for BHD's current online-only sale that ends Jan. 27. The auction starts off with a bang with a collection of long arms.

A new-in-the-box Mitchell Mausers Tanker M63 bolt action rifle earned its name for the compact design that allowed it to fit inside the cramped quarters of a military tank. These days, the gun mostly travels inside the confines of a hunter's pickup truck. Reliable and durable, the bolt-action M63 carries five rounds, measures just under 38 inches long and weigh less than 8 pounds for easy mobility.

For less lethal weapon fans, a collection of toys includes a Daisy air-pump BB rifle. Also in the mix are many tin and metal cars, rugged Tonka construction equipment, Lionel model trains, model car and airplane kits, Marx action figures for boys, Barbies and other dolls for girls, a 1979 Kenner Star Wars Millennium Falcon spaceship that lights up and a selection of sports tabletop games — including an electronic football setup to stage your very own Super Bowl.

In the furniture department, a sprawling Sellers Hoosier cabinet ensemble would've been the dream of a Depression-era Midwest housewife. The centerpiece features a fold-down panel that reveals a pull-out porcelain counter ideal for rolling a perfect pie crust. Along with many built-in storage spaces, the unit comes with a flour sifter. Right and left helper cabinets flank the main unit and offer more room for canned goods and other kitchen staples. Despite some signs of age, this remnant of yesteryear's homemaking looks dandy with its original white paint and Deco-style red Bakelite handles.

Bidders looking for transportation should reserve a couple parking spaces for a pair of 1950s pressed steel pedal cars. A red Jeep looks ready to go off-roading, while a sporty number with checkered flag decals and tailfins appears ready to roar around the track.

Old-school advertising items never seem to fall prey to whim or collecting trends. For fans, the selections should prove delightful. A 38-inch-tall enamel Mail Pouch outdoor thermometer should make temperatures rise, and a steel Iron City serving tray can hold another round for thirsty bidders.

Also on the e-block: World War II military paraphernalia, vintage Zippo lighters, old-time stereo optic cards, a Dukes of Hazzard slot-car racetrack, carved tribal figures, primitive kitchenware, three sets of matching stained glass windows, early handheld video games and more.

Details: 724-816-0683 or bhdauctions.net

Smith's Antique & Auction Service

Kicking off its 39th annual two-day, pre-Super Bowl sale, Smith's will welcome bidders on Jan. 28 to a coin and cash auction that features a 1915-S Panama Pacific Exposition silver half-dollar that was limited to a run of 27,134. Co-designed by Charles Barber, who created the front, and George Morgan, who did the flipside, this 50-cent piece was the first commemorative coin to carry the motto “In God We Trust.” The coin brings an estimate of $1,000-$2,500.

Bidders may need to pony up a pretty penny or two for a rare 1908s Indian cent MS65. Minted in San Francisco, this one-cent piece is widely admired for its sharp striking and almost pastel like reddish hue. Other rarities to look for are a 1914 $2.50 gold Indian coin with a mint run of only 240,000 and several Morgan dollars with 1881cc, 1889cc, 1891cc and other Carson City dollars

To close out the doubleheader, Smith welcomes everyone to an antiques, jewelry and art sale with more than 60 paintings and other art works, including bird etchings by Benson Moore, watercolors by Herman Lammers, a portrait of Ingrid Bergman by Russell Iredell and a large limited edition piece by Pablo Picasso. A large Capodimonte sculpture of David that measures more than 26 inches high stands tall in the fine porcelain category. A collection of Heisey glass, American art pottery, more than 50 pieces of jewelry and a brass National Cash Register round out the sale.

Both sales take place at the Gilpin Township Fire Hall, 113 Firehall Road, Leechburg. The preview begins at 9 a.m. for the Jan. 28 sale, which starts at 11 a.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. for the Jan. 29 noon sale.

Details: 724-845-7162 or smithauctionsvc.com

John Altdorfer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

