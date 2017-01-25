Doug Oster says: Don't worry about sprouting bulbs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The January thaw has crocus, daffodils and other spring bulbs pushing through the soil.

Gardeners have been calling and emailing me wondering what to do. The good news and bad news is there's nothing to be done as this is a common occurrence during a break from winter weather.

Usually the bulbs barely send up some foliar growth, wondering if spring has come early. Cold weather will put the growth on hold. As long at the buds have not emerged, the plants should be fine as temperatures head back to a more seasonal high in the 30s for the next week.

Occasionally certain varieties will get ready to bloom and then their buds will freeze which stops them from flowering for the season. The occurrence is rare and they will usually produce flowers the next year.

There's no reason to try mulching or covering the plants, they have dealt with temperature swings for centuries. Spring will be here soon enough bringing with it beautiful blooms.

For more advice from Tribune-Review home and garden editor Doug Oster, visit everybodygardens.com.