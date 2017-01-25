Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Real Estate

Doug Oster says: Don't worry about sprouting bulbs
Doug Oster | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 10:24 a.m.
Diianadimitrova | Dreamstime.com
Sprouting tulip bulb

Updated 23 minutes ago

The January thaw has crocus, daffodils and other spring bulbs pushing through the soil.

Gardeners have been calling and emailing me wondering what to do. The good news and bad news is there's nothing to be done as this is a common occurrence during a break from winter weather.

Usually the bulbs barely send up some foliar growth, wondering if spring has come early. Cold weather will put the growth on hold. As long at the buds have not emerged, the plants should be fine as temperatures head back to a more seasonal high in the 30s for the next week.

Occasionally certain varieties will get ready to bloom and then their buds will freeze which stops them from flowering for the season. The occurrence is rare and they will usually produce flowers the next year.

There's no reason to try mulching or covering the plants, they have dealt with temperature swings for centuries. Spring will be here soon enough bringing with it beautiful blooms.

For more advice from Tribune-Review home and garden editor Doug Oster, visit everybodygardens.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.