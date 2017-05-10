Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Half-billion Windows 10 devices, but PC slump stunts growth

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
Microsoft employee Dave Rogers pulls off a HoloLens device after trying it out in a Windows mixed reality immersive experience at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Seattle.

Updated 55 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Microsoft's latest version of Windows is faring better than its maligned predecessor, but the software's growth is still stunted by a shift away from personal computers.

Windows 10 is now running on a half-billion devices nearly two years after its release, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella disclosed Wednesday during the software maker's annual conference for applications programmers.

That figure is up from 400 million eight months ago, but far short of Microsoft's goal of putting Windows 10 on 1 billion devices by 2018. The Redmond, Wash., company had already acknowledged it won't reach that goal in time.

Windows 10 represents a comeback for Microsoft after the colossal flop of Windows 8, whose ill-conceived designed deepened a decline in PC sales and contributed to the departure of Nadella's predecessor, Steve Ballmer.

Although it has been easing recently, the PC slump still hasn't ended.

People are increasingly connecting to digital services, checking email and performing other computing tasks on devices powered by Apple's iOS and Google's Android instead of Microsoft's Windows. That's one the prime reasons Microsoft has been eclipsed by both Apple and Google in the technology industry's pecking order after dominating throughout the 1990s.

Microsoft tried to piggyback on the trend by expanding into smartphones, but those attempts have mostly flopped. It's the reason Microsoft cites for failing to meet its 1 billion goal in time. Its Surface tablet has done better, but even that product has hit rough patches. Microsoft blamed disappointing Surface sales for a revenue shortfall in its most recent years.

As consumers have embraced smartphones, Microsoft increasingly is building its products with business and government agencies in mind, said Gartner analyst Ed Anderson.

But Microsoft is still hoping to win over consumers with its digital servant, Cortana, a rival to Apple's Siri, Google's Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

Earlier this week, Microsoft revealed an internet-connected speaker featuring Cortana in a partnership with Samsung's Harman Kardon. Microsoft also announced Wednesday that both Intel and HP plan to implant Cortana in upcoming devices, but didn't provide any further details.

Microsoft encouraged programmers Wednesday to design applications that help Cortana do whatever people might want. Both Amazon's Echo and Google's Home devices are striving to do the same thing.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.