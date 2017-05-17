Google preparing initiative to help Americans find jobs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Google's mission is to steer people to the information they need in their daily lives. One crucial area the internet giant says could use some work: Jobs.

So Google is launching an initiative, Google for Jobs, that includes a feature in search that collects and organizes millions of job postings from all over the web to make them easier for job seekers to find.

In coming weeks, a Google search for a cashier job in Des Moines or a software engineering gig in Boise will pop up job openings at the top of search results. With Google for Jobs, job hunters will be able to explore the listings across experience and wage levels by industry, category and location, refining these searches to find full- or part-time roles or accessibility to public transportation.

Google is determined to crack the code on matching available jobs with the right candidates, CEO Sundar Pichai said during his keynote address Wednesday at Google's annual I/O conference for software developers here.

“The challenge of connecting job seekers to better information on job availability is like many search challenges we've solved in the past,” he said.

Pichai says he hopes Google's new job search function will reveal new opportunities for job seekers who often don't know there's a job opening “right next door.”

Google is the latest Silicon Valley company to announce an effort to boost American jobs after President Trump's call to put America first. The aggressive push into jobs could help Google attract even more employment-related advertising. Already, it's expected to pull in three-quarters of search ad spending in the country this year, according to research firm eMarketer.

Meanwhile, Google unveiled new ways for its massive network of computers to identify images, as well as recommend, share, and organize photos. It also is launching an attempt to make its voice-controlled digital assistant more proactive and visual while expanding its audience to Apple's iPhone, where it will try to outwit an older peer, Siri.

The push marks another step toward infusing nearly all of Google's products with some semblance of artificial intelligence — the concept of writing software that enables computers to gradually learn to think more like humans.

Google punctuated the theme near the end of the conference's keynote address by projecting the phrase, “Computing that works like we do.”

Pichai has made AI the foundation of his strategy since becoming Google's CEO in late 2015, emphasizing that technology is rapidly evolving from a “mobile-first” world, where smartphones steer the services that companies are building, to an “AI-first” world, where the computers supplement the users' brains. Other big tech companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and Facebook, also are making AI a priority as they work on similar services to help users manage their lives.

Google believes it can lead the way in AI largely because it has built a gigantic network of data centers with billions of computers scattered around the world.

This while people using its dominant internet search engine and leading email service have been feeding the machines valuable pieces of personal information for nearly 20 years.