Duolingo lands $25M in funding, expects to nearly double workforce

Duolingo expects to nearly double its workforce over the next 16 months after the Pittsburgh language-learning company landed another $25 million in funding.

The East Liberty company plans to increase its headcount from 80 to 150 employees by the end of 2018, Duolingo announced Tuesday.

The $25 million round of funding, led by Columbus, Ohio-based Drive Capital, brings Duolingo's total funding to $108.3 million, making it among the most-funding startups in Pennsylvania. The company is valued at $700 million.

“This funding will help us bring free education to millions more as we build a sustainable and profitable business,” Luis von Ahn, CEO and co-founder of Duolingo, said in a statement.

Duolingo will also use the influx of cash to accelerate product development, the company said. The popular language-learning app launched Japanese for English speakers in May, its most sought after class ever and now the third most popular of its 70 offerings. Duolingo started its first African language course in March with Swahili. And the company offered a course in High Valyrian , the fictional language spoken by Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's Game of Thrones, in time for the premiere of the show's seventh season.

Drive Capital led the recent funding round. The venture capital firm focuses on investing in startups in the Midwest, including Pittsburgh. Drive Capital previously invested in NoWait, which was acquired by Yelp this year.

Chris Olsen, the founding general partner at Drive Capital, said the firm was seeking the very best company doing business in its market.

“Duolingo is that company, having set itself apart as the hands-down market leader in language education. Duolingo is fast becoming a mainstream consumer brand. We see in Duolingo what we continue to see throughout the Midwest: the opportunity of a lifetime,” Olsen said in a statement.

Duolingo recently eclipsed the 200 million user mark — about 128 million users behind Twitter. The company claims to be the most-downloaded education app.

