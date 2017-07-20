Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh's TechShop is still working to find a benefactor to take over the license and lease at the Bakery Square maker space.

If it can stay open, some of Pittsburgh's largest universities, colleges and companies have pledged their support.

Uber's Advance Technology Group, the United Steelworkers, University of Pittsburgh and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh will maintain or increase their involvement with TechShop if it stays open, people working to help TechShop told the Tribune-Review.

“Alongside universities, businesses, and nonprofits, Uber ATG committed to continuing our TechShop Pittsburgh membership through 2017 and into 2018, as part of an effort to keep TechShop's doors open,” Craig Ewer, an Uber spokesman wrote in an email to the Trib. “We feel it is important to support the TechShop, not only for Uber employees to learn new skills, but for the larger Pittsburgh community to do the same. Through its offerings, the TechShop is creating builders of the future, and we want to help keep that vision alive however we can.”

Uber ATG is the name of the ride-sharing company's self-driving car effort.

In addition, the Richard King Mellon foundation will consider increased funding for science, technology, engineering, art and math programs if TechShop stays open, and The Heinz Endowments could provide funding for similar programs for black children.

“TechShop Pittsburgh isn't going quietly into the night. The membership is mobilized, and now Pittsburgh foundations and companies are marshaling their economic might to save TechShop Pittsburgh,” Joel Johnson, CEO of BoXZY, a startup that launched out of TechShop, wrote in an email to the Trib. “It's a constellation of potential. I can't imagine with these players and this kind of economic potential on the table that TechShop Pittsburgh will fail.”

Johnson said attendance at the weekly town hall-style meetings at TechShop has grown to about 200 people. People show up asking how they can help.

“It's inspiring to see how many people are willing to fight to keep the TechShop Pittsburgh community alive,” Johnson said. “The members have emailed, tagged and tweeted until their hands hurt.”

TechShop Pittsburgh was left scrambling to find funding and support in June when the chain's CEO Dan Woods announced the location would close . The Pittsburgh location was losing about $360,000 a year and lacked the strong membership base that supports other locations.

TechShop announced this month it would keep the Pittsburgh location open a month longer , until the end of September, because of optimism about finding a new licensee and leaseholder.

“We have been working closely with a number of Pittsburgh stakeholders and foundations eager to participate on some level in keeping TechShop Pittsburgh open for years to come as a licensed location,” Woods said in a statement on July 6. “While we don't have any definitive deals in place yet, I'm happy to say that we're making excellent progress and that a committed consortium of nonprofit partners resolved to finding a long-term solution to keep TechShop in Pittsburgh is emerging.”

Erin Oldynski, senior account manager at TechShop, said the search for a licensee and leaseholder continue.

TechShop Pittsburgh gives members access to 3D printers, laser cutters, welding bays, a wood shop and more to create prototypes and products. It has launched several Pittsburgh startups and has helped to grow the city's tech community.

The shop, however, has not attracted widespread support from universities and companies in the area, as other locations have. Ford pays for 500 memberships for employees to work at the Dearborn, Mich., location. Arizona State University buys a large block of memberships for students.

The Pittsburgh location has about 430 memberships, fewer than half the 1,000 to 1,100 the San Francisco shop has. Memberships cost $150 a month or $1,650 a year.

Oldynski said Uber and the United Steelworkers pledged to increase the number of memberships they purchase if TechShop stays open.

Pitt recently launched a partnership with TechShop and will continue to pay for undergraduate students to have memberships and attend classes each semester if the shop stays open. The Art Institute of Pittsburgh, which runs a few classes directly out of TechShop, will continue to use it if it stays open, Oldynski said.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.