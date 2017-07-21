Lyft to develop self-driving cars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Robots with furry pink mustaches are coming.

If the race to develop self-driving cars wasn't crowded enough, Lyft, the main competitor of Uber in the ride-sharing space, announced Friday it will develop autonomous vehicle technology at a research facility in Palo Alto, Calif.

Lyft made a splash in the ride-sharing world by affixing big, bright, pink mustaches to the front of its cars.

“We aren't thinking of our self-driving division as a side project. It's core to our business. That's why 10 percent of our engineers are already focused on developing self-driving technology and we'll continue to grow that team in the months ahead,” Luc Vincent, vice president of engineering for Lyft, wrote in a post on Medium .

Lyft poached Vincent from Google's Street View team in February. The New York Times is reporting that Lyft will take a different approach to developing self-driving cars than Uber , which set up its self-driving shop in Pittsburgh in 2015 and started a public test of self-driving cars last year.

Lyft announced an “Open Platform Initiative,” the Times reported, a way to develop self-driving tech alongside automakers and technology companies.

“We want to bring the whole industry together with this, and we think there's a unique opportunity in time right now for Lyft to become a leader while doing it,” the Times reported Raj Kapoor, Lyft's chief strategy officer, saying in a press event at the company's San Francisco headquarters.

