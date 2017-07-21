Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Lyft to develop self-driving cars
Aaron Aupperlee | Friday, July 21, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
FILE - In this March 12, 2014 file photo, Katie Baranyuk gets out of a car driven by Dara Jenkins, a driver for the ride-sharing service Lyft, after getting a ride to downtown Seattle. Seattle may soon become the first city to let drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft collectively bargain over pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Updated 10 hours ago

Robots with furry pink mustaches are coming.

If the race to develop self-driving cars wasn't crowded enough, Lyft, the main competitor of Uber in the ride-sharing space, announced Friday it will develop autonomous vehicle technology at a research facility in Palo Alto, Calif.

Lyft made a splash in the ride-sharing world by affixing big, bright, pink mustaches to the front of its cars.

“We aren't thinking of our self-driving division as a side project. It's core to our business. That's why 10 percent of our engineers are already focused on developing self-driving technology  and we'll continue to grow that team in the months ahead,” Luc Vincent, vice president of engineering for Lyft, wrote in a post on Medium .

Lyft poached Vincent from Google's Street View team in February. The New York Times is reporting that Lyft will take a different approach to developing self-driving cars than Uber , which set up its self-driving shop in Pittsburgh in 2015 and started a public test of self-driving cars last year.

Lyft announced an “Open Platform Initiative,” the Times reported, a way to develop self-driving tech alongside automakers and technology companies.

“We want to bring the whole industry together with this, and we think there's a unique opportunity in time right now for Lyft to become a leader while doing it,” the Times reported Raj Kapoor, Lyft's chief strategy officer, saying in a press event at the company's San Francisco headquarters.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.