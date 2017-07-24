Citrine Informatic, a Silicon Valley-based AI company, opens Pittsburgh office

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Silicon Valley-based artificial intelligence company specializing in how chemicals and materials react in product development will open an office in Pittsburgh.

Citrine Informatics created analytic tools that use AI to help companies make complex engineering and design decisions.

The company claims its platform can help bring new products to market two to five times faster by taking advantage of known relationships in chemistry and physics.

Citrine will open its office — its first outside Silicon Valley — in Bakery Square on Monday.

"Our new Pittsburgh office allows us work more closely with some of our most important customers, helping them to accelerate product development using breakthrough artificial intelligence," Greg Mulholland, CEO of Citrine Informatics, said in a statement. "We could not be more excited to be coming to a place that is a nexus of computer science and materials science talent, a long history of innovation in the materials and chemicals industry, and a vibrant community that our team is excited to be a part of."

In June, Citrine announced it raised $7.6 million in a recent funding round. The round was led, in part, by Innovation Endeavors, the venture capital firm of Eric Schmidt, the chair of Google's parent company, Alphabet.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.