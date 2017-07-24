Fans of Microsoft's long-standing Paint program are feeling very blue

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fans of Microsoft's long-standing Paint program are suddenly feeling very blue.

The company recently announced that Microsoft Paint is on a list of features that are set to be “removed and deprecated” in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, set to be released this fall.

The 32-year-old graphic-editing program is officially marked as deprecated, meaning it will be in the fall update but is no longer being actively updated and could be phased out at some point. It's unclear when Microsoft will officially remove Paint from its software.

Paint was Microsoft's original Windows 1.0 program when the company launched in 1985 and had been a staple in its systems for years. Known for its simplicity, Paint allowed users to dream of being the digital Leonardo da Vinci by using their computer's mouse as the brush.

In October, Microsoft released Paint 3D, an updated version of the application that allowed users to share work in an online community. It removed its 3D Builder app for the fall update and encouraged users to use Paint 3D instead.

Outlook Express and Reader are two of the other noteworthy items Microsoft removed in the software update. The company's Mail app has essentially replaced Outlook Express for some time now and Reader will be integrated in with the Microsoft Edge Web browser, according to the company's statement.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.